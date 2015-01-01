पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रात्रि सफर में पास की नहीं होगी जरूरत:रोडवेज बसों में रात्रि सफर करने के लिए किसी पास की नहीं होगी जरूरत

झालावाड़22 मिनट पहले
अगर आप झालावाड़ से जयपुर, अजमेर, कोटा, बीकानेर, जोधपुर की यात्रा कर रात को इन जिलों में पहुंचेंगे या इन जिलों से रात को यात्रा कर झालावाड़ आना है तो कर्फ्यू के दौरान रोडवेज बस स्टैंड जाने के लिए पुलिस आपको नहीं रोकेगी। नई गाइडलाइन के अनुसार रोडवेज बसों से यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों को किसी पास की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी। यात्री रात को बस स्टैंड भी आसानी से आ सकेंगे।रोडवेज के सीएमडी राजेश्वरसिंह ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी आदेशों के अनुसार रोडवेज बसों से यात्रा करने के लिए बस स्टैंड आने-जाने के लिए कर्फ्यू के दौरान किसी पास की आवश्यकता नहीं होने कारण अधिकारियों को रोडवेज बसों को सुचारू रूप से संचालन करने के निर्देश दिए है, जिससे आमजन को आवागमन के लिए सुगमता से परिवहन साधन उपलब्ध हो सकें। उन्होंने अपने कहा कि कोविड-19 के प्रकरणों में अप्रत्याशित वृद्धि एवं कोरोना संक्रमण के वर्तमान परिदृश्य को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार द्वारा कोटा, जयपुर, अजमेर, अलवर और भीलवाड़ा की नगरीय सीमा में रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू लागू किया गया है, लेकिन राजस्थान रोडवेज की बसों के लिए बस स्टैंड जाने वाले यात्रियों की आने के लिए छूट प्रदान की है।

