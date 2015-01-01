पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:जिला परिषद सदस्य के 27 पदों के लिए 96 और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के 168 पदों के लिए आए 646 नामांकन

झालावाड़5 घंटे पहले
  • आज 3 बजे तक वापस लिए जा सकेंगे नाम, इसके तुरंत बाद जारी होंगे चुनाव प्रतीक चिह्न

जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के नामांकन दाखिल करने का सोमवार को अंतिम दिन रहा। जिला परिषद के 27 पदों के लिए 96 नामांकन दाखिल हुए हैं। वहीं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के 168 पदों के लिए 646 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल हुए हैं। इनमें डग पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के 25 पदों के लिए 133 नामांकन प्राप्त हुए, मनोहरथाना पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के 21 पदों के लिए 64, बकानी पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के 17 पदों के लिए 70, भवानीमंडी पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के 21 पदों के लिए 73, अकलेरा पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के 23 पदों के लिए 61, पिड़ावा पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के 21 पदों के लिए 101, झालरापाटन पंचायत समिति के 21 पदों के लिए 71, खानपुर पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के 19 पदों के लिए 73 नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत किए गए हैं।आज होगी नामांकनपत्रों की जांचनामांकन पत्रों की जांच मंगलवार को सुबह 11 बजे से होगी। बुधवार को दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। चुनाव प्रतीक चिह्नों का आवंटन और चुनाव लड़ने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की सूची का प्रकाशन भी इसी दिन नाम वापसी का समय समाप्त होने के तुरंत बाद किया जाएगा।

सूची जारी होने के अंतिम समय तक होती रही कशमकश, गुटबाजी में कई नाम कटे

जिला परिषद सदस्यों की सूची जारी होने में भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों में अंतिम समय तक मशक्कत चलती रही। ऐसे में ऐन वक्त पर सूची फाइनल हो पाई। भाजपा में सांसद कार्यालय पर जहां रविवार को प्रदेश स्तर से सूची जारी हो गई, उसके बाद देर रात तक यहां बैठकों का दौर चलता रहा। जिला स्तर से सूची को फाइनल नहीं किया गया। इसी प्रकार के हालात कांग्रेस के रहे। यहां भी अंतिम समय पर जिला परिषद सदस्य के प्रत्याशियों के सिंबल आ पाए।बड़ा कारण-आवेदन कई गुना अधिकइसका बड़ा कारण दोनों ही पार्टियों में टिकट मांगने वाले के आवेदन कई गुना अधिक आना है। जिला परिषद सदस्य की 27 सीटों के लिए भाजपा में 195 और कांग्रेस में 365 आवेदन आए थे। इसी तरह पंचायत समिति सदस्य की 168 सीटों के लिए भाजपा में 970 और कांग्रेस में 731 से अधिक आवेदन आए थे। इनमें से जिताऊ प्रत्याशी और बड़े नेताओं के चेहेते उम्मीदवारों को टिकट देने के फैसले में ही नामांकन करवाने में देरी हुई है। दोनों ही पार्टियों में गुटबाजी भी चली, हालांकि पार्टियों के जिम्मेदार पदाधिकारी इससे साफ इनकार कर रहे हैं, लेकिन हकीकत में गुटबाजी में कई नाम कटे भी हैं।प्रशासन के पास रात तक अटकी रही सूची, एक नाम में हो गई थी गफलतजिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए नामांकन दोपहर 3 बजे तक दाखिल हो गए थे, फिर भी प्रशासन रात साढ़े आठ बजे तक भी प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी नहीं कर पाया। प्रशासनिक सूत्रों की मानें तो 27 में से 1 नाम में गफलत होने के चलते देर रात तक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी सूची लेकर बैठे रहे। ऐसे में न सूची चस्पा हो पाई और न ही लोगों को प्रत्याशियों के बारे में पता चल पाया।

