नगर परिषद में अंधेरा:नगर परिषद कार्यालय का बिजली बिल जमा नहीं करवा पाए अधिकारी, काटा कनेक्शन

झालावाड़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अंधेरे में करना पड़ेगा काम, नगरीय निकाय चुनाव परिणाम से पहले अंधेरा

नगरीय निकायों के चुनाव हो चुके हैं, लेकिन परिणाम अब रविवार को जारी होंगे। उससे पहले ही जिले की सबसे बड़ी नगरीय निकाय नगरपरिषद झालावाड़ में अंधेरा हो गया है। सालों से बिजली बिल जमा नहीं करवाने पर नगरपरिषद झालावाड़ कार्यालय का बिजली कनेक्शन शुक्रवार को जयपुर डिस्कॉम के अधिकारियों ने काट दिया।

अब नगरपरिषद के अधिकारी बिजली का बिल जमा करवाने के लिए पैसों का इंतजाम करने में जुटे हुए हैं। नगरपरिषद कार्यालय के बिजली का बिल ढाई लाख रुपए हो गया है। यह बिल जमा नहीं हो पा रहा है। कई बार डिस्कॉम ने नगरपरिषद को चेतावनी भी भेजी, लेकिन उसके बाद भी बिल जमा नहीं हो पाया।

इसके चलते अब जयपुर डिस्कॉम के अधिकारियों ने नगर परिषद का बिजली का कनेक्शन ही काट दिया। नगरपरिषद के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि नगरपरिषद की आय नहीं हो रही है। यहां कर्मचारियों का वेतन भी नहीं बंट पा रहा है। इसी के चलते बिजली का बिल भी जमा नहीं हो सका। डिस्कॉम एईएन ने बताया कि जब तक बिजली का बिल जमा नहीं होगा कनेक्शन नहीं जोड़ा जाएगा।

साढ़े 3 करोड़ रोड लाइटों के और 17 लाख शौचालय सहित अन्य के बकाया है राशि

नगरपरिषद की दिक्कतें यहीं खत्म नहीं हो रही हैं। अभी बिजली के बिल की ही बात करें तो रोड लाइटों के साढ़े तीन करोड़ और शौचालय सहित फ्लड लाईटों का बिजली बिल के 17 लाख रुपए बकाया चल रहे हैं। इनको भी नगरपरिषद के अधिकारी जमा नहीं करवा पा रहे हैं। जबकि जयपुर डिस्कॉम के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि सबसे पहले कार्यालय का बिजली कनेक्शन काटा गया है। अब विद्युत पोलों का कनेक्शन भी काटा जाएगा।

अधिकारी बदलते गए, लेकिन न आय बढ़ा पाए और न ही अवैध निर्माण रोक पाए

नगरपरिषद झालावाड़ में कई अधिकारी बदले, लेकिन न तो नगरपरिषद की आय बढ़ा पाए और न ही अवैध निर्माण को रोक पाए। यहां कई अवैध कॉलोनियां काटी जा चुकी हैं, तो कई स्थानों पर व्यवसायिक कॉम्पलेक्स का निर्माण हो चुका है। बिना कंवर्जन के लगातार कॉलोनियां काटी जा रही हैं, फिर भी यहां एक भी कार्रवाई नहीं हो पाई। इससे नगरपरिषद की आय नहीं बढ़ पाई। हालात यह है कि यहां कर्मचारियों को वेतन भी नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

नगरपरिषद के 2.5 लाख रुपए हम जयपुर डिस्कॉम को जमा करवा देंगे। शहर के विद्युत पोलों के बिजली बिल के बारे में उच्चाधिकारियों से मार्गदर्शन लिया जाएगा। -रूही तरन्नुम, आयुक्त नगरपरिषद झालावाड़

