पंचायतीराज चुनाव:मनोहरथाना और डग में मतदान आज; 7 जिला परिषद सदस्य और 46 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों काे चुनेंगे 2 लाख 25 हजार 497 मतदाता

झालावाड़2 घंटे पहले
  • सुबह 7.30 से शाम 5 बजे तक होगा मतदान, पूरे फेस को कवर करके आएं, मास्क या गमछे का कर सकते हैं उपयोग

पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के चुनाव के प्रथम चरण की वोटिंग सोमवार को होगी। जिले में सोमवार को डग और मनोहरथाना पंचायत समितियों में 2 लाख 25 हजार 497 वोटर जिला परिषद सदस्य और पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए वोटिंग करेंगे। इन दोनों पंचायत समितियों में जिला परिषद सदस्य की 7 सीटें और पंचायत समिति सदस्य की 46 सीटों के लिए मतदान होगा। सुबह 7.30 बजे से वोटिंग शुरू हो जाएगी, जो शाम 5 बजे तक चलेगी। दोनों ही स्थानों पर इस दिन अवकाश रहेगा।जिला परिषद के लिए निर्वाचित होने वाले सदस्य अगले महीने अपने में से जिला प्रमुख और उप जिला प्रमुख का चुनाव करेंगे। सियासी दृष्टि से इस चुनाव में विधानसभावार विधायकों और पूर्व विधायकों की अहम भूमिका रहेगी।मनोहरथाना पंचायत समिति में 1 लाख 2 हजार 652 मतदाता हैं, जिनमें से 51 हजार 953 पुरुष और 50 हजार 699 महिला वोटर हैं। इनके लिए यहां 142 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।डग पंचायत समिति में 1 लाख 22 हजार 845 वोटर हैं। इनमें 62 हजार 209 पुरुष और 60 हजार 636 महिला मतदाता हैं। यहां 170 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।इस बार पहली बार कोरोना संक्रमण के दौर में वोटिंग हो रही है। इस लिहाज से प्रशासन ने भी मतदान केंद्रों पर बेहतर व्यवस्थाएं की हैं। मतदान केंद्रों के बाहर भीड़ एकत्रित नहीं हो, इसके लिए पुलिस को निर्देश दिए गए हैं। साथ ही जो भी वोटिंग करने आएं, पूरे फेस को कवर करके आएं। इसके लिए वह मास्क या गमछे का भी उपयोग कर सकते हैं।

कहां किस तरह से रहेगी पुलिस व्यवस्था

मनोहरथाना पंचायत समिति में यह रहेगी पुलिस व्यवस्था पंचायत समिति मनोहरथाना क्षेत्र के बूथों पर 142 पुलिसकर्मी, मोबाइल पार्टी में 36, क्रिटिकल मतदान केन्द्रों पर 55, ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर अतिरिक्त जाब्ते में 108, पुलिस सुपरवाइजरी अधिकारी 20, अतिरिक्त रिजर्व में 30 जवानों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।डग पंचायत समिति में यह व्यवस्था पंचायत समिति डग क्षेत्र के बूथों के लिए 170 पुलिसकर्मी, मोबाइल पार्टी में 44, क्रिटिकल मतदान केन्द्रों पर 20, ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर अतिरिक्त जाब्ते में 128, पुलिस सुपरवाइजरी अधिकारी 20, अतिरिक्त रिजर्व में 30 जवानों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। प्रथम चरण के तहत आने वाले सभी 312 मतदान केंद्रों पर एक-एक पुलिसकर्मी को नियोजित किया गया है। संबंधित पीठासीन अधिकारी के निर्देशानुसार कार्य करेंगे।

