  • Preparation To Open A Closed School For 220 Days; 5000 Classes Are Needed In A Total Of 1651 Schools In The District, Now There Are 4500, Big Question How Will Children Keep Distance Between Themselves

भास्कर पड़ताल:220 दिनों से बंद स्कूल खोलने की तैयारी; जिले में कुल 1651 स्कूलों में 5000 कक्षाओं की जरूरत, अभी हैं 4500, बड़ा सवाल- आपस में दूरी कैसे रखेंगे बच्चे

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ते हैं जिले के 1 लाख 55 हजार 880 बच्चे, इंतजाम को लेकर अभिभावकों में चिंता, कलेक्टर ने डीईओ से मांगी राय

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते पिछले करीब 220 दिनों से बंद स्कूलों को सरकार अब चरणबद्ध तरीके में खोलने की तैयारी कर रही है। इसके लिए सरकार ने सभी कलेक्टरों के माध्यम से राय मांगी है, लेकिन जिले में अभिभावकों की चिंता यह बनी हुई है कि यहां कक्षाकक्षों की कमी है, जबकि विद्यार्थियों की संख्या काफी अधिक। जिले में देखा जाए तो करीब 5 हजार कक्षाकक्षों की जरूरत है, लेकिन विभाग के पास 4500 कक्षाकक्ष ही हैं। ऐसे में कई स्कूलों में तो दो से तीन कक्षाएं एक साथ बिठाना मजबूरी होता है। वहीं कई स्कूलों के पास तो खुद के भवन तक नहीं हैं। ऐसे में अभिभावकों का कहना है कि स्कूलों में न तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना हो पाएगी और न ही सेनेटाइजेशन की। मास्क को लेकर अन्य इंतजाम भी स्कूलों में सुनिश्चित किए जाने चाहिए। वर्तमान में सरकार की ओर से अनलॉक के तहत कक्षा 9 से 12वीं तक के बच्चों को उनके माता-पिता की अनुमति से स्कूल में कोई प्रश्न पूछने या अपनी समस्याओं के हल करवाने के लिए आने की अनुमति है। अब आने वाले समय में सरकार की ओर से प्रदेशभर के स्कूल खोलने के लिए मंथन चल रहा है। जिले में भी कलेक्टर ने डीईओ सहित शिक्षा विभाग के अन्य अधिकारियों से सुझाव मांगे हैं। हालांकि शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि स्कूल खोलने को लेकर विभाग की ओर से पूरी सतर्कता बरती जाएगी, लेकिन सबसे बड़ा सवाल यह है कि न स्कूलों के पास पर्याप्त कक्षाकक्ष हैं और न ही कोई अन्य भौतिक सुविधाएं। ऐसे में कोविड के दौर में बिना तैयारी के स्कूल खोलने की सुगबुगाहट ने ही अभिभावकों का चैन छीन लिया है।
हालत देखिए...मनोहरथाना के इस स्कूल में भवन क्षतिग्रस्त, बच्चे खुले आसमान तले बैठते हैं

1. मनोहरथाना क्षेत्र के राजकीय प्राथमिक स्कूल श्यामपुरा मजरा में न भवन है और न ही जमीन। इस गांव में प्रशासन ने अभी तक स्कूल के लिए जमीन ही नहीं दी है। इसी का नतीजा है कि विद्यार्थी खुले मैदान में बैठने को मजबूर रहते हैं। ऐसे में यदि स्कूल खुलते हैं तो बिना भवन वाले स्कूलों में संक्रमण फैलने की संभावनाएं अधिक रहती हैं। 2. राजकीय स्कूल बिशनखेड़ी में बरसात के समय भवन ढह गया था। हालांकि रात्रि के समय भवन ढहने से कोई हादसा नहीं हुआ, लेकिन अभी तक विद्यार्थियों को भवन भी नहीं मिल पाया है। जब भी स्कूल खुलेंगे, विद्यार्थी बिना भवन के खुले परिसर में बैठेंगे।

विडंबना यह...300 कक्षाकक्षों का निर्माण अब तक हो जाना चाहिए था, अभी भी अधूरे
सबसे बड़ी विडंबना यह है कि जिले में 300 कक्षाकक्षों का निर्माण सालभर पहले ही पूरा हो जाना चाहिए था, लेकिन तारीख पर तारीख निकलती गई और यहां कक्षाकक्ष अधूरे पड़े हुए हैं। इनमें से कई निर्माण ऐसे हैं, जो दो से तीन सालों से पूरे नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। इसका नतीजा यह है कि जिले में 268 स्कूलों में कक्षाकक्षों की कमी भुगतनी पड़ रही है।

