ये गलत है:प्रधानाचार्य ने 10वीं कक्षा में प्रवेश दिलाने से तो किया इनकार, ओपन बोर्ड में प्रवेश की सलाह दी

सारोला4 घंटे पहले
सारोला क्षेत्र के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल ईरली में प्रधानाचार्य ने 10वीं कक्षा में एक बालिका को प्रवेश देने से मना कर दिया है और ओपन बोर्ड में प्रवेश दिलाने की सलाह दी। महुआखेड़ा निवासी जयलाल वर्मा ने बताया कि वह उनकी भतीजी का प्रवेश 10वीं में दिलाने ईरली स्कूल में गए, जहां पर प्रधानाचार्य नारायण मीणा ने स्कूल का परिणाम बिगड़ने और सीमित सीटें होने का हवाला दिया।

वहीं अब छात्रा को ओपन में पढ़ने के लिए 30 किमी दूर खानपुर जाना पड़ेगा। इस बारे में प्रिंसिपल नारायण मीणा ने कहा कि जयलाल वर्मा अपनी भतीजी को प्रवेश के लिए लेकर आए थे, उनकी भतीजी चार विषयों में फेल है। उसको ओपन से परीक्षा दिलवाने की सलाह दी गई है। बाकी सभी के प्रवेश लिए जा रहे हैं। इस तरह बात करना गलत है कि हम प्रवेश नहीं ले रहे हैं। हम सभी के प्रवेश ले रहे हैं।

