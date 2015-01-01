पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड:1 लाख 62 हजार लोगों के राशन कार्ड आधार से लिंक नहीं, सीडिंग करवाने के लिए 1 दिन का दिया अल्टीमेटम

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • आधार सीडिंग में पिछड़ने के बाद जयपुर से झालावाड़ पहुंची टीम

वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना के तहत राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के लाभार्थियों की आधार से सीडिंग कार्य की रफ्तार जिले में काफी धीमी है। इसी का नतीजा है कि जिले में 1 लाख 62 हजार लोगों के राशन कार्ड आधार से लिंक नहीं हो पाए हैं।

इस चिंताजनक आंकड़े को देखते हुए जयपुर से टीम झालावाड़ पहुंची। यहां पर कलेक्टर, डीएसओ और राशन डीलरों से बातचीत कर जाना कि अभी तक सौ फीसदी लोगों के आधार सीडिंग क्यों नहीं हो पाई। इस मामले में राशन डीलरों को बुधवार तक आधार सीडिंग करवाने का अल्टीमेटम दिया गया है। जिले में राशन कार्ड से आधार सीडिग के कार्य में इतनी सुस्ती दिखाई गई कि 11 नवंबर से इस कार्य को शुरू किया गया, जबकि वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना चंद दिनों बाद अमलीजामा पहनने वाली है।

दरअसल, वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना के तहत राशन कार्डों का आधार कार्ड से सीडिंग होना है। इसके लिए पहले बीएलओ को जिम्मेदारी दी गई थी, लेकिन सभी स्थानों पर इस कार्य का बीएलओ ने विरोध किया। इसके बाद राशन डीलरों को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई।

राशन डीलरों ने इस कार्य में रुचि नहीं दिखाई। इसी का नतीजा है कि इतनी बड़ी संख्या में लोगों के राशन कार्ड आधार सीडिंग से वंचित रह गए। मंगलवार को जयपुर से खाद्य एवं नागरिक आपूर्ति विभाग के सांख्यिकी सहायक निदेशक विकास लांबा झालावाड़ पहुंचे। उन्होंने यहां कलेक्टर, डीएसओ से बात की। उसके बाद राशन डीलरों की बैठक ली। राशन डीलरों को बुधवार तक आधार से सीडिंग करवाने का अल्टीमेटम दिया गया है।

हालांकि रसद विभाग ने भी जिले के 50 राशन डीलरों को नोटिस दिए थे। इनके लाइसेंस निरस्त करने की कार्रवाई भी होने वाली है, फिर भी आधार से सीडिंग मामले में काफी जिला राज्यभर में पिछड़े जिलों की श्रेणी में आता जा रहा है।

कई मृतकों के नाम तक नहीं हटे
दरअसल, रसद विभाग के अधिकारी भी अभी तक राशन कार्डों की सही से जांच नहीं कर पाए हैं। इसी का नतीजा है कि जिले में डबल राशन कार्ड और मृतकों के नाम भी अभी तक जुड़े हुए हैं। इसलिए भी आधार सीडिंग की प्रोग्रेस काफी कम आ पा रही है। जिले में राशन कार्डों का भौतिक सत्यापन जरूरी है, लेकिन रसद विभाग के अधिकारी न तो भौतिक सत्यापन करवा पा रहे हैं और न ही फर्जी राशन कार्डों की जांच करवा रहे हैं।

अब हर डीलर को लाभार्थी परिवारों की सूची दी: रसद विभाग ने अब हर डीलर को लाभार्थी परिवार की सूची दी है, ताकि राशन डीलर अपने-अपने क्षेत्र के उन परिवारों के राशन कार्डों की आधार से सीडिंग करवा सकें। हालांकि लोग ई-मित्रों पर जाकर भी अपने राशन कार्डों की आधार से सीडिंग करवा सकते हैं। इसके लिए लोगों को भी जागरूक होना होगा।

वन नेशन वन राशन के तहत आधार से सीडिंग नहीं हुई तो यह होंगे नुकसान
वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना के तहत आधार से राशन कार्ड की सीडिंग नहीं हुई तो उपभोक्ताओं को खाद्य सामग्री नहीं मिल पाएगी। खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना से लाभार्थियों का नाम हट जाएगा। इसके बाद नाम नहीं जुड़ पाएगा। इसीलिए इस योजना का आधार से सीडिंग करवाने में सरकार जोर दे रही है।

वन नेशन वन राशन योजना के तहत खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के हर लाभार्थी की राशन कार्ड से आधार की सीडिंग करवाना अनिवार्य है। जिले की प्रोग्रेस काफी कम है। इसीलिए हम यहां आए और राशन डीलरों के साथ भी बैठक ली। सभी राशन डीलरों को बुधवार तक अनिवार्य रूप से सीडिंग करवाने के लिए कहा गया है।
विकास लांबा, सहायक निदेशक, सांख्यिकी खाद्य एवं नागरिक आपूर्ति विभाग, जयपुर

