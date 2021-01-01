पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आक्रोश:ठेकाकर्मियों के साथ अब सिक्यूरिटी गार्ड भी हुए दो घंटे के कार्य बहिष्कार में शामिल, किया प्रदर्शन

झालावाड़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिक्यूरिटी गार्ड ने भी कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर वेतन वृद्धि की मांग उठाई

झालावाड़ मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड अस्पताल में कार्यरत ठेकाकर्मियों की चल रही दो घंटे की हड़ताल को अब सिक्यूरिटी गार्ड ने भी समर्थन देते हुए सोमवार को दो घंटे काम का बहिष्कार किया। साथ ही कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर नियमितीकरण, संविदा कर्मी बनाने और वेतन बढ़ोतरी की मांग की गई। अभी तक ठेकाकर्मियों के हड़ताल करने से दो घंटे तक मरीजों को परेशान होना पड़ रहा था, लेकिन सिक्यूरिटी गार्ड के हड़ताल में शामिल होने से दो घंटे तक सुरक्षा व्यवस्था प्रभावित हुई।जिला एसआरजी अस्पताल व जनाना अस्पताल में कार्यरत करीब 500 ठेका कर्मी पिछले पांच दिनों से दो घंटे की हड़ताल कर रहे हैं। एक साथ इतने कर्मचारियों के काम का बहिष्कार से करने से मरीजों को इलाज के लिए काफी इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है। खासकर बाहर से आने वालों मरीजों को ज्यादा परेशानी हो रही है। 50 किमी की यात्रा कर मरीज व उनके परिजन जैसे ही सुबह 10 बजे अस्पताल पहुंचते हैं, इधर ठेकाकर्मी हड़ताल पर चले जाते हैं। ऐसे में मरीजों को न तो डॉक्टरों को दिखाने के लिए टिकट मिल पाता है और ना हीं जांचों के लिए बिल कटता है। ऐसे में मरीजों को दो घंटे तक इलाज के लिए इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है। दो घंटे बाद हड़ताल खत्म होती है तब काउंटर पर मरीजों की लंबी लाइन लग जाती है। ऐसे में उनको एक घंटा और ज्यादा लाइनों में इंतजार करना पड़ता है तब जाकर उनको कहीं इलाज मिल पाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser