पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एमटी-3 की मौत का मामला:पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट की जांच के नमूने बरेली भिजवाए

झालावाड़3 महीने पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बाघ एमटी-3 की हाे गई थी मौत

मुकंदरा टाइगर रिजर्व में बाघ एमटी-3 की मौत के बाद शुक्रवार को पोटस्मार्टम रिपोर्ट की सैंपल जांच के लिए भिजवाए गए हैं। वहीं, अधिकारियों ने पूरी रिपोर्ट तैयार कर ली है। इसको सरकार को भिजवाया जा रहा है। मेडिकल बाेर्ड में टीम लीडर डाॅ. राजीव गर्ग ने बताया कि रिजर्व काे पाेस्टमार्टम की फाइनल रिपाेर्ट साैंप दी है। इसमें फेफड़ाें में इन्फेक्शन और काॅर्डियक अरेस्ट माैत का कारण आया है। हिस्टाेपैथाैलाॅजी और काेराेना जांच के सैंपल इंडियन वैटरनरी रिसर्च सेंटर इज्जतनगर बरेली और फाेरेंसिक जांच के सैंपल काेटा फाेरेंसिक लैब में भिजवा दिए हैं।

संभवत: इनकी जांच रिपाेर्ट 10 से 15 दिन में मिलने की संंभावना रहती है। वहीं, रिजर्व के फील्ड डायरेक्टर आनंद माेहन ने बताया कि एमटी-3 बाघ के सैंपल आईवीआरआई भिजवाने की प्रक्रिया कर दी है। वहां से रिपाेर्ट आने के बाद ही बीमारी के कारणाें का पता लगाया जा सकेगा। विभाग के स्तर पर लापरवाही सामने नहीं आई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें