दीपोत्सव:रोशन होंगे घर-आंगन; आज पधारेंगी लक्ष्मीजी, शुभ मुहूर्त में होगा पूजन

झालावाड़2 घंटे पहले
रोशनी से नहाया गढ़ पैलेस
  • रियासतकाल में दोनों शहरों में सजते थे बाजार, देखने जाते थे राजपरिवार
  • रविवार को गोवर्धन पूजन और गोवंश की पूजा

जिलेभर शनिवार को विशेष मुहूर्त में महालक्ष्मी का पूजन होगा। घर-घर दुकानों व प्रतिष्ठानों सहित बाजार दीपक और बिजली की सजावट से रोशन होंगे। दीपावली पूजन के लिए पहले ही पंडितों की बुकिंग हो गई है। सुबह से लेकर रात तक विशेष शुभ मुहूर्त में प्रतिष्ठानों और घरों में धन की देवी महालक्ष्मी और भगवान श्रीगणेश का पूजन किया जाएगा। रविवार को गोवर्धन पूजन और गोवंश की पूजा होगी। सोमवार को भाई-बहनों का पारंपरिक त्योहार भाईदूज मनाया जाएगा। शहर में दीपावली महोत्सव की पूर्व संध्या पर बाजारों में जबर्दस्त रौनक रही। जेवरात, कपड़ा, कारें, बाइक व इलेक्ट्रानिक आइटमों की जमकर खरीद हुई। ग्रामीण व शहरी क्षेत्र में महिलाओं की खासी भीड़ रही। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से भी किसान परिवार के साथ खरीदारी के लिए आए। जिले के झालरापाटन, अकलेरा, खानपुर, भवानीमंडी, पिड़ावा, रायपुर, मनोहरथाना, बकानी सहित ग्रामीण अंचलों में भी मंगलवार को दिनभर खरीदारी चली।

यह रहेगा शुभ मुहूर्त
शनिवार को चतुर्दशी तिथि दोपहर तक रहेगी, इसके उपरांत अमावस्या आरंभ हो जाएगी। इसलिए दीपावली पूजन पर्व शनिवार से आरम्भ हो जाएगा। इसमें लक्ष्मी पूजन का विशेष मूहूर्त चल, लाभ, अमृत का रहेगा। दोपहर 12.11 मिनट से शाम 4.19 तक। इसके बाद प्रदोष काल शाम 5.40 से 6.52 तक वृषभ इस्थिर लग्न शाम 5.51 से 7.50 तक, सिंह लग्न मध्य रात्रि 12.19 से 2.50 तक।

झालावाड़ और झालरापाटन शहरों में दीपावली पर बाजारों की सजावट का दौर रियासतकाल से चला आ रहा है। झालरापाटन के मुख्य बाजार रोशनी में नहाते थे। उस समय दीपक, मोमबत्ती से लेकर विद्युत सजावट की जाती थी। इन्हीं सजावटों को देखने के लिए राजपरिवार के सदस्य जाया करते थे।

झालरापाटन में तो दीपावली उत्सव की तैयारियां व्यापारी लोग एक माह पहले से करने लग जाते थे। इतिहासविद ललित शर्मा ने बताया कि दीपावली पर झालावाड़ दरबार खुद बाजारों की रोशनी देखने जाया करते थे। उस समय झालरापाटन के बाजार रोशनी में जगमग हुआ करते थे। व्यापारी और सेठ-साहूकार दरबार का स्वागत किया करते थे।

गढ़ पैलेस को देखने शहर उमड़ता, खजाने की होती थी पूजा

गढ़ पैलेस को भी सजाया जाता था। यहां लंबे बांसों को दो भागों में काटकर उन पर दीपक सजाए जाते थे जो काफी आकर्षक लगा करते थे। गढ़ भवन की इसी रोशनी को देखने के लिए शहर उमड़ पड़ता था। उस समय शहरवासियों को गढ़ भवन में रखी नायाब वस्तुओं को भी दिखाया जाता था। दोनों शहरों में दीपावली के दिन रोशनी को काफी महत्व दिया जाता था। बाकायदा इसके लिए सभी व्यापारी बाजारों की आकर्षक सजावट में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ते थे। झालावाड़ और झालरापाटन में दीपावली के समय साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द्र देखने को मिलता था। झालावाड़ दरबार भी सभी से मिलते थे। खजाने की भी पूजा होती थी। सबसे अहम बात यह है कि हिंदू अपने मुस्लिम भाइयों के लिए मिठाइयां लेकर जाते थे।

