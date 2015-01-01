पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज से शादियां अनलॉक:जिले में होंगी 500 शादियां, कोरोना की बंदिश से सुनने को नहीं मिल रहा ‘सभी को आना है’

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • जिनके यहां शादी समारोह है, वे दुविधा में हैं कि किसे बुलाएं और किसे नहीं

25 नवंबर यानी बुधवार को देवउठनी ग्यारस का अबूझ सावा होने के कारण शहर में शादियों की धूम रहेगी। शादियों का सीजन 11 दिसंबर तक चलेगा। इस दौरान 9 सावे हैं। इनमें 3 सावे नवंबर में व 6 सावे दिसंबर में हैं। इस दौरान जिले में कुल 500 शादियां होंगी।

कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए शादी समारोह में सरकारी गाइडलाइन की पालना करना जरूरी कर दिया गया है। सरकारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार शादी में 100 से ज्यादा लोग शामिल नहीं हो सकते। यही कारण है कि जिनके यहां शादी समारोह है, वे दुविधा में हैं कि किसे बुलाएं और किसे नहीं। इनमें से कुछ परिवार मेहमानों के नामों की सूची में रोज काट-छांट कर रहे हैं और नए सिरे से सूची बना रहे हैं। कुछ ने तो नजदीकी रिश्तेदारों को ही शादी का निमंत्रण दिया है। पड़ोसियों तक को शादी के कार्ड नहीं दिए हैं।

शादी वाले कुछ परिवारों ने तो अलग-अलग कार्यक्रमों के लिए मेहमानों की सूची अलग-अलग बनाई है। जैसे लड़के की शादी है तो लग्न में बुलाए जाने वाले मेहमान अलग होंगे। बारात में ले जाने वाले अलग होंगे। कुछ ने शादी में होने वाला भोजन दो हिस्सों में बांट दिया है। विद फैमिली शादी में आने की फीलिंग नहीं दिख रही है। कार्ड देते समय सभी को जरूर आना है, सुनने को नहीं मिल रहा है। लोग आपस में सवाल कर रहे हैं कि तुम्हें लग्न में बुलाया है या बारात में।

सरकार की सख्ती...कोरोना गाइडलाइन के तहत होंगी शादियां

पिछले एक सप्ताह में बढ़ रहे कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या के कारण कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार की ओर से सख्ती की गई है। हालांकि गाइडलाइन में शादियों की मनाही नहीं है, लेकिन शादी में अधिकतम 100 व्यक्ति ही शामिल हो सकते हैं। इसकी सूचना पहले संबंधित एसडीएम ऑफिस में देना जरूरी है, ताकि निर्धारित टाइमलाइन के अनुसार प्रशासन की ओर से आवेदनकर्ता द्वारा आवेदन में दी गई जानकारी की सत्यता जांची जा सके।

तीन दिन पहले शादियों में अधिकतम 100 मेहमान बुलाने की शर्त जोड़ने के कारण अकेले झालावाड़ एसडीएम ऑफिस में शादियों सहित अन्य आयोजन की स्वीकृति के लिए 283 आवेदन आ चुके हैं, जबकि तीन उपखंड में इनकी संख्या 500 के करीब है। नियमानुसार किसी भी शादी या अन्य सामूहिक कार्यक्रम के लिए एसडीएम कार्यालय में आयोजन की सूचना देना जरूरी है।

इन आवेदनों को संबंधित थाने में भिजवाया जा रहा है, ताकि पुलिस शादियों में जाकर लोगों की संख्या जान सके। इसके अलावा प्रशासन द्वारा भी टीमें बनाई जा रही हैं जो शादियों में जाकर जांच करेंगी। झालावाड़ में 283, मनोहरथाना में 16, गंगधार में 10 व भवानीमंडी में 32 आवेदन आए हैं।

इनकी करनी होगी पालना...नहीं तो जुर्माना और एफआईआर होगी

  • मेहमानों की संख्या 100 से अधिक नहीं होगी।
  • विवाह समारोह की खुद परिवार को ही वीडियोग्राफी करवानी होगी, ताकि जरूरत के समय पुलिस-प्रशासन देख सके।
  • सोशल डिस्टेसिंग की पालना करनी होगी।
  • नो मास्क-नो एंट्री नियम की सख्ती से पालना करनी होगी।
  • समारोह स्थल के मुख्य द्वार पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, हैंड वॉश एवं सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था रहेगी।
  • मानव के संपर्क में आने वाली हर चीज जैसे कुर्सी, रेलिंग, डोर हैंडल्स, फर्श आदि की बार-बार सफाई करनी होगी।

27 को तुलसी विवाह... गाइड लाइन की करेंगे पालना
शहर में रहने वाले राजेंद्र कुमार ने आवेदन में कहा कि 27 नवंबर को परिवार की ओर से तुलसी विवाह है। कार्यकम में हम 100 से अधिक व्यक्तियों को नहीं बुलाएंगे। यह धार्मिक आयोजन आस्था से जुड़ा हुआ है। परिजनों की हार्दिक इच्छा है कि इसमें सभी शामिल हों, लेकिन कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना की जाएगी।

पिड़ावा में शादियां, एसडीएम कार्यालय में आवेदन नहीं
पिड़ावा कस्बे में भी 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी पर शादियां हैं। घरों के बाहर डेकोरेशन हो रहा है, लेकिन एसडीएम कार्यालय में जानकारी करने पर सामने आया है कि यहां एक भी आवेदन प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है, जबकि शादी करने वाले परिवारों को एसडीएम कार्यालय में आवेदन करना होगा और समारोह में शामिल होने वाले लोगों की लिखित सूचना देनी होगी।

