बाघिन एमटी-4:इसी माह बड़े एनक्लोजर में रिलीज की जा सकती है बाघिन एमटी-4

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • चीफ वाइल्ड लाइफ वार्डन ने टाइगर लाने का भी प्रपाेजल भेजा

मुकंदरा हिल्स टाइगर रिजर्व में पिछले पांच महीने से अकेले मूवमेंट कर रही बाघिन एमटी-4 के हार्ड रिलीज काे लेकर स्थानीय अधिकारियों ने हरी झंडी दे दी है। इसके लिए प्रपाेजल बनाकर चीफ वाइल्ड लाइफ वार्डन एमएल मीना काे भिजवा दिए हैं। वहां से एनटीसीए काे बाघिन के रिलीज के संबंध में प्रपाेजल भिजवा कर हार्ड रिलीज का आग्रह किया है। एनटीसीए से अप्रूवल आने के बाद प्रोटोकॉल के अनुसार रिलीज की प्राेसेस हाे सकेगी। अधिकारियों ने संभावना जताई है कि संभवत: इस महीने हार्ड रिलीज हाे जाएगी।यह बोले अधिकारी^बाघिन के रिलीज काे लेकर एनटीसीए काे प्रपाेजल भिजवाकर आग्रह किया है। इसके लिए काेशिश कर रहे हैं। इस संबंध में फील्ड डायरेक्टर काे एक बार एनटीसीए दिल्ली भिजवाएंगे।-एमएल मीना, चीफ वाइल्ड लाइफ वार्डन जयपुर

मुकंदरा हिल्स टाइगर रिजर्व में एक मात्र अकेली बाघिन के लिए जाेड़ा बनाने के लिए एनटीसीए की और से अभी तक स्वीकृति नहीं मिली है। पिछले साल 6 अक्टूबर से मुकंदरा में एक मात्र बाघिन एमटी-4 बची है। यहां पिछले साल छह बाघ-बाघिन की माैत और शावकाें के गायब हाेने के बाद मुकंदरा सूना हाे चुका है। लेकिन मुकंदरा को दाेबारा आबाद करने के लिए अभी तक कोई बड़ा निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है। एक्सपर्ट कह चुके हैं इसे तत्काल हार्ड रिलीज कर यहां एक मेल टाइगर लाया जाए। सबसे बड़ी बात है कि इस समय बाघों की मेटिंग का भी उपयुक्त समय है। लेकिन, जिम्मेदाराें की अनदेखी के चलते प्रदेश के तीसरे टाइगर रिजर्व की दुर्दशा हो रही है।

