चुनाव:कोरोना के डर पर वोटरों का जज्बा हावी; मनोहरथाना और डग में 65.18% मतदान, पिछली बार से 4.14% ज्यादा

  • पहले चरण में मनोहरथाना व डग में पंचायत समिति और जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए मतदान संपन्न

कोरोनाकाल में भी लोगों में मतदान का उत्साह सिर चढ़कर बोला। सुबह से ही मतदान केंद्रों पर लोगों की भीड़ देखने को मिली। पंचायतीराज चुनाव में जिला परिषद सदस्य और पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए पहले चरण में डग और मनोहरथाना पंचायत समितियों में वोटिंग हुई। सर्दी के चलते सुबह के समय कम संख्या में लोग वोटिंग के लिए पहुंच पाए, लेकिन बाद में मतदान केंद्रों पर भीड़ जुटने लगी। दोनों पंचायत समितियों में कुल 65.18 फीसदी वोटिंग हुई। इसमें डग पंचायत समिति में 63.92% और मनोहरथाना पंचायत समिति में 66.70 फीसदी मतदान हुआ। पिछले पंचायतीराज चुनाव से दोनों ही स्थानों पर मतदान प्रतिशत में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। 2015 में जहां डग पंचायत समिति में 62.52 फीसदी वोटिंग हुई थी, वहीं मनोहरथाना पंचायत समिति में 60 फीसदी वोटिंग ही हो पाई थी। पिछली बार के मुकाबले इस बार डग पंचायत समिति में 1.4 फीसदी और मनोहरथाना पंचायत समिति में 6.70 फीसदी अधिक वोटिंग हुई है। लोगों ने अपने जनप्रतिनिधि के चुनाव में कोरोना की दहशत को भी दरकिनार किया और वोट डालने निकल पड़े।

