पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भास्कर पड़ताल - नहरों में जल प्रवाह:बिना तैयारी आज से शुरू हो जाएगा नहरों में जल प्रवाह

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कहीं दरारें हैं तो कहीं नहरों के बीच मिट्‌टी, कचरा तक नहीं हटाया

नहरों में जल प्रवाह बुधवार से शुरू हो जाएगा। भीमसागर की नहरों से जलप्रवाह की शुरुआत होगी। बुधवार से भीमसागर और गुरुवार से चंवली बांध से जलप्रवाह शुरू होगा, लेकिन जल संसाधन विभाग बिना तैयारी के जलप्रवाह कर रहा है। हालात यह हैं कि कहीं नहरों में झाड़, मिट्‌टी हैं तो कहीं पर नहरों में कार्य गुणवत्तापूर्ण नहीं होने से दरारें चल रही हैं। ऐसे में हैड क्षेत्र की शुरुआत में तो नहरों से आसानी से पानी पहुंचेगा, लेकिन उसके बाद से टेल क्षेत्र तक के किसान पानी के लिए तरसते रहेंगे। कई जगह पानी व्यर्थ भी बहेगा। भीमसागर और चंवली नहरों में करोड़ों रुपए की लागत से जीर्णोद्धार तो करवाया, लेकिन गुणवत्ता सही नहीं है। इसी का नतीजा है कि किसान इस बार भी नहरी पानी के लिए परेशान होंगे। जलप्रवाह होने से पहले भीमगसार ओर चंवली बांधों की नहरों का भास्कर संवाददाताओं ने जायजा लिया। यहां हालात विकट ही दिखाई दिए। बाघेर. संवाददाता भीमसागर बांध की नहर के शुरुआती प्वाइंट से मरायता रोड होते हुए मूंडला तक पहुंचा। यहां भैरुपुरा गांव के समीप नहरों में दरारें आई हैं, जबकि हाल ही में इसका जीर्णोद्धार किया गया है। जीर्णोद्धार के कार्य में गुणवत्ता नहीं होने के चलते यहां जगह-जगह दरारें हैं। इसका खामियाजा यह होगा कि नहर से प्रवाह होने वाला पानी जमीन के अंदर जाएगा। इससे किसानों तक पूरे प्रवाह के साथ पानी नहीं पहुंच पाएगा। मरायता रोड से टेल तक की नहरों की सफाई ही नहीं हुई है। जलसंसाधन विभाग ने पुलियाओं का काम तो करवाया, लेकिन पुलियाओं के निर्माण के दौरान लोगों के निकलने के लिए नहर में मिट्टी डाली थी, उसको नहीं हटवाया। इसके चलते कई ऐसे प्वाइंटों पर भी पानी रुकेगा। इससे 20 गांव के किसान प्रभावित होंगे। बुधवार को शाम चार बजे से जलसंसाधन विभाग के अधिकारी जलप्रवाह शुरू करवा देंगे, लेकिन अभी तक तैयारी अधूरी है। भीमगसार की नहरों से बुधवार से पानी छोड़ना शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। इसको लेकर हमने पूरी तैयारी कर ली है। हैड से लेकर टेल तक सफाई अंतिम चरण में है। समय पर टेल तक पानी पहुंचा दिया जाएगा। अजीत कुमार जैन, एक्सईएन, जलसंसाधन विभाग, भीमसागर नहर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें