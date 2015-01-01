पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पड़ताल:सफेद हाथी बन गया पीपाजी पैनोरमा, आय 100 रु. प्रति माह भी नहीं, खर्च 10 हजार रुपए से अधिक

झालावाड़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2 करोड़ रुपए से गागरोन रोड पर पीपाजी पैनोरमा का निर्माण करवाया गया था

सरकार ने महापुरुषों और संतों के जीवन चरित्र को उभारने के लिए पैनोरमा का निर्माण तो करवा दिया, लेकिन अब यह पैनोरमा सफेद हाथी बन गए हैं। हर माह जहां पैनोरमा के टिकट से आय सिर्फ 50 से 100 रुपए तक हो रही है, वहीं इसके रखरखाव से लेकर अन्य खर्च देखा जाए तो करीब 10 हजार रुपए से अधिक है।

यहां न तो पर्यटक आ पा रहे हैं और न ही इसकी आय हो पा रही है। करीब 2 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से यहां गागरोन रोड पर पीपाजी पैनोरमा का निर्माण करवाया गया है। इसमें मेटल की मूर्तियां लगाई गई हैं। साथ ही पीपाजी महाराज की गौरव गाथा का बखान भी यहां म्यूजिक के माध्यम से होता रहता है, लेकिन सबसे बड़ी बात यह है कि यहां पर्यटक ही नहीं आ पा रहे हैं। जब से पीपाजी पैनोरमा का निर्माण हुआ है तब से अब तक गिनती के लोग ही यहां आ पाए हैं। ऐसे में प्रशासन के जिम्मे यहां की व्यवस्थाएं हैं। पैनोरमा का संचालन एसडीएम की अध्यक्षता वाली कमेटी से किया जाता है।

राजस्थान राज्य प्रोन्नती विकास प्राधिकरण के माध्यम से इसका निर्माण किया गया था। इसे बाद इसको पर्यटकों के लिए खोला भी जा रहा है। इनके संचालन के लिए सीएम के प्रमुख सचिव, विशिष्ट सहायक पर्यटन कला एवं संस्कृति प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष ने सभी संभागीय आयुक्त और कलेक्टरों को पर्यटन व पुरातत्व विभाग निदेश के नाम संचालन संबंधी गाइडलाइन जारी की है। इसके अनुसार प्रत्येक जिले में पर्यटन विकास के लिए उपखंड स्तरीय पर्यटन विकास समिति को इनके संचालन का जिम्मा सौंपा है। इसकी सुरक्षा से लेकर साफ सफाई तक में हर माह 10 हजार रुपए से अधिक खर्चा हो रहा है, लेकिन पैनोरमा को देखने कोई आ नहीं पा रहा है।

लॉकडाउन से पहले भी नहीं आ पा रहे थे पर्यटक यहां
पीपाजी पैनोरमा का निर्माण करीब दो साल पहले ही हो चुका था। इसके बाद से ही इसका संचालन होने लगा। तब से ही यहां पर्यटकों की कमी रही। उसके बाद इस साल मार्च में लॉकडाउन हुआ तो यह स्थान भी पूरी तरह से बंद रहा। लॉकडाउन के बाद अनलॉक में भी पर्यटक यहां नहीं आ पाए। यानी पूरी तरह से इसके संचालन का खर्च सरकार को ही वहन करना पड़ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें