आत्महत्या:मजदूर ने फांसी लगाकर की आत्महत्या

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
शहर के मदारी खा तालाब क्षेत्र में सोमवार रात को मजदूर ने अपने घर में ही फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। फिलहाल, आत्महत्या के कारणों का खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है। कोतवाली पुलिस ने प्रकरण दर्ज किया है।पुलिस के अनुसार मध्यप्रदेश के बावड़ीखेड़ा निवासी हेमराज मेघवाल (24) झालावाड़ मदारी खा तालाब में किराये के मकान में रहता था। सोमवार सुबह से ही घर से बाहर नहीं निकला था, रात करीब साढ़े 8 बजे जब लाइट चली गई, उसके बाद भी हेमराज बाहर नहीं आया तो पड़ोसियों को शक हुआ। पड़ोसियों ने दरवाजे के छेद से अंदर देखा तो हेमराज कमरे के कड़़े से झूल रहा था। इसके बाद पड़ोसियों ने कोतवाली पुलिस को सूचना दी, मौके पर पुलिस ने पहुंचकर शव को नीचे उतारा और जिला एसआरजी अस्पताल लेकर आए, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। मंगलवार सुबह शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया। हेमराज किराये के मकान में रहकर झालावाड़ में मजदूरी करता था। मकर संक्रांति पर उसकी पत्नी मायके चली गई थी। तब से वह घर में अकेला रह रहा था।

