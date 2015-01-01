पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:100 व्यक्ति सदस्यता ग्रहण करेंगे, उसी गांव में गठन होगी ग्राम समिति

झालरापाटनएक घंटा पहले
भारतीय किसान संघ की बैठक शनिवार को तहसील अध्यक्ष जगदीश प्रकाश शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में गिरधरपुरा पंचायत में आयोजित हुई। बैठक में सदस्यता अभियान को लेकर सभी कार्यकर्ताओं से आग्रह कर समस्त तहसील के सभी गांव में भारतीय किसान संघ की सदस्यता कार्यकारिणी अनिवार्य है।

वहीं जिस गांव में 100 सदस्य भारतीय किसान की सदस्यता ग्रहण करेंगे उसी गांव में ग्राम समिति का गठन किया जाएगा। जिलाध्यक्ष रघुनाथ सिंह ने बताया है कि जब तक गांवों में भारतीय किसान संघ के कार्यकर्ता नहीं होंगे तब तक गांव का संपूर्ण विकास व किसानों की वास्तविक मांगों का समाधान नहीं हो सकता। सदस्यता अभियान 14 से 21 दिसंबर तक चलेगा, जिसमें संपूर्ण तहसील में प्रत्येक गांव में ग्राम समिति का गठन होना अनिवार्य है।

जिसमें तहसील कार्यकारिणी का नवीनीकरण किया जाएगा। इस दौरान बैठक में तहसील मंत्री मुरलीधर पाटीदार, रायपुर तहसील मंत्री रामलाल दांगी, घनश्याम दांगी, रामबाबू दांगी, प्रेम दांगी, रामकरण, गोवर्धन लाल, द्वारकालाल, घनश्याम, बालचंद, रामेश्वर, लक्ष्मीचंद, जुगराज सहित अन्य कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

भारतीय किसान संघ बैठक हुई

बकानी. भारतीय किसान संघ की बैठक मुक्तेश्वर महादेव मंदिर बड़ाय में की गई। जिसमें सदस्यता अभियान को लेकर कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा कि तहसील के प्रत्येक गांव में सदस्यता करनी अनिवार्य है। जिस गांव में 100 सदस्य सदस्यता ग्रहण करेंगे। उसी गांव में ग्राम समिति का गठन होगा।

जिलाध्यक्ष रघुनाथ सिंह ने बताया कि जब तक प्रत्येक गांव में भारतीय किसान संघ के कार्यकर्ता नहीं होंगे तब तक गांव का संपूर्ण विकास नहीं हो सकता और किसानों की वास्तविक मांगों का समाधान नहीं हो सकता है।

जिला मंत्री राधेश्याम गुर्जर ने बताया कि सदस्यता अभियान 14 से 21 दिसंबर तक चलेगा। मनोहर सिंह, मुकेश मेहर, श्रीकिशन पाटीदार, महेश मेहर, मनोहर लाल दांगी, रामबाबू पाटीदार, नानूराम लोधा, रामलाल दांगी, रोशनलाल भील, बालूसिंह, संपत गुर्जर, रामलाल गुर्जर, कंवरलाल, श्रीकिशन भील, शिवनारायण, ओमप्रकाश मौजूद थे।

सुनेल. भारतीय किसान संघ की बैठक कृषि उपजमंडी परिसर सुनेल में हुई। जिसमें किसानों की विभिन्न समस्याओं तथा सदस्यता पर चर्चा की गई। बैठक अध्यक्ष बजरंग पटेल की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई। जिसमें सदस्यता अभियान को लेकर 16 पंचायत के प्रभारी नियुक्त किए गए। रसीद बुक वितरण की गई। तहसील की सभी 16 ग्राम पंचायतों में 10000 सदस्य बनाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया।

जिला मंत्री राधेश्याम गुर्जर ने कहा कि सदस्यता अभियान 20 दिसंबर तक पूरा होगा और 26 दिसंबर को तहसील का किसान सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया जाएगा। बैठक में ग्राम पंचायत प्रभारी सुनेल नारायण गुप्ता, भैरूसिंह, राजाराम नागर, सतनारायण पाटीदार, कैलाश सेन, दिनेश नागर, रामविलास पाटीदार, बृजेश पाटीदार, भगवान नागर, दिनेश नागर, नरेंद्र दांगी, लालचंद, रमेश नागर, पीरूलाल चौधरी, बलवीर, पूरी लाल, जन्मेश रमेश, श्याम सिंह, नारायण, रामलाल गुर्जर सहित किसान मौजूद रहे।

