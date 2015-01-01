पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनवर्षा - 10 करोड़ का कारोबार:धनतेरस पर झालावाड़ में 120 कार व 700 से अधिक बाइक सड़कों पर उतरी, डेढ़ करोड़ की ज्वैलरी भी चमकी

झालरापाटन2 दिन पहले
  • ऑटोमोबाइल, कपड़ा व ज्वैलरी मार्केट में रहा बूम, कोरोनाकाल में भी ज्यादा बिकी कारें और बाइक

दीपावली का आगाज बाजार में गुरुवार को शानदार रहा। धनतेरस पर इस बार सबसे अधिक ग्राहकी का दौर ऑटोमोबाइल, कपड़ा व सोने-चांदी का रहा। इस बार धनतेरस का लेकर असमंजस की स्थिति होने के कारण कुछ लोगों ने गुरुवार को धनतेरस मानते हुए खरीदारी की तो कुछ लोग शुक्रवार को धनतेरस मानते हुए कल शोरूम से वाहन उठाएंगे और अन्य खरीदारी करेंगे।इस बार शहर के कार शोरूमों से 120 कारें बुक करवाई गई थी। इनमें 80 कारें तो केवल मारुति की बिकी हैं। इनकी धनतेरस पर चाबियां सौंपी गईं। किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर भी जमकर खरीदे। कुल मिलाकर सभी मार्केट में देर रात तक खरीदारी का दौर चला। झालावाड़-झालरापाटन के बाजार में दुकानों पर सामान खरीदने के लिए अपनी बारी का इंतजार करना पड़ा। दोनों शहरों सहित जिले में धनतेरस पर 10 करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ। शहर में सुबह से ही खरीदारी का दौर शुरू हो गया था। गढ़ परिसर में गुरुवार तक कुछ ही दुकानें थी, वहां पूरा परिसर दुकानों से भरा हुआ था। इन दुकानों पर खरीदारी के लिए लोगों की भारी भीड़ लगी हुई थी।धनतेरस पर सबसे अधिक बिक्री वाहनों की रही। इसके अलावा इलेक्ट्रानिक की दुकानों पर भी फ्रिज, वाशिंग मशीन, एसी, होम थियेटर, एलईडी टीवी बिके। साथ ही सोने-चांदी के सिक्के व हार भी जमकर बिके। वहीं कपड़ा बाजार भी कहां पीछे रहने वाला था। इन दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की इतनी भीड़ थी कि कपड़े खरीदने के लिए इंतजार करना पड़ा।

बर्तन-कपड़ा बाजार में चहल-पहलधनतेरस पर बर्तनों की खरीद शुभ मानी जाती है। इसको लेकर बर्तन बाजार में जमकर खरीदारी हुई। बर्तनों की अधिक खरीदारी हो, इसके लिए दुकानदारों ने दुकानें 5 से 8 फीट तक लंबी कर ली थी, ताकि खरीदारी के दौरान ग्राहकों को ज्यादा परेशानी नहीं हो। बर्तन व्यापारी परमेश्वर कुमार के अनुसार दोनों शहरों का मिलाकर 30 लाख तक के बर्तन बिकने की उम्मीद है। हालांकि इस बार ग्रामीण खरीदारी कमजोर नजर आई। अभी दुकानों पर भीड़ है। कपड़ा बाजार में भी सबसे अधिक भीड़ रेडिमेड कपड़ों की दुकानों पर रही। साड़ियों की दुकानों पर भी महिलाओं की खासी भीड़ देखी गई। व्यापारियों के अनुसार 50 लाख तक कपड़ा बिकने की संभावना जताई गई है।

