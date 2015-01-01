पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समिति का फैसला:18 सालों में पहली बार झा.पाटन में नहीं निकलेगी द्वारकाधीश की परिक्रमा

झालरापाटन2 घंटे पहले
  • परिक्रमा में दूर-दराज के हजाराें श्रद्धालु शामिल हाेते हैं, ऐसे में साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हाेना मुश्किल है

काेराेना महामारी के चलते शहर में पहली बार भगवान द्वारकाधीश की परिक्रमा नहीं निकलेगी। 18 सालों में यह पहला मौका है, जब भगवान द्वारकाधीश की परिक्रमा नहीं निकलेगी। यह परिक्रमा 22 नवंबर को निकाली जानी थी, लेकिन परिक्रमा में दूर-दराज के हजाराें श्रद्धालु शामिल हाेते हैं, ऐसे में साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हाेना भी मुश्किल है। इसके बाद द्वारकाधीश पुष्टि भक्ति सत्संग समिति ने फैसला लिया है कि वाे इस बार भगवान द्वारकाधीश की परिक्रमा नहीं निकालेंगे। ऐसा 18 सालाें में पहली बार हाेगा, क्याेंकि पिछले 17 सालाें से ये परिक्रमा हर साल निकाली जा रही थी। जो साल में 3 बार निकाली जाती थी। हर बार परिक्रमा सुबह साढ़े 7 बजे मंगला दर्शन के साथ शुरू होती थी, जिसमें हजारों श्रद्धालु भाग लेते थे।

2002 में 250 श्रद्धालुओं की मौजूदगी में निकाली थी पहली परिक्रमा
द्वारकाधीश पुष्टि भक्ति सत्संग समिति के रविराज पाटीदार ने बताया कि भगवान द्वारकाधीश जी की पहली परिक्रमा 2002 में निकाली गई थी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस परिक्रमा की शुरुआत मथुरा के गोवर्धन पर्वत की परिक्रमा की तर्ज पर की गई थी। समिति के सदस्यों ने कुछ सालों पहले परिक्रमा में भाग लिया था। उससे प्रेरित हाेकर ही उन्हाेंने 2002 में पहली परिक्रमा शहर वासियों के लिए द्वारकाधीश मंदिर से लेकर साढ़े 3 कोसीय परिक्रमा शुरू की। अब हर साल यह 3 बार निकाली जा रही थी। वहीं मान्यता है कि हर साल यह परिक्रमा मकर संक्रांति, होली व दीपावली पर हाेती है।

12 किलोमीटर की परिक्रमा में आते हैं 108 मंदिर
माना जाता है कि भगवान द्वारकाधीश की परिक्रमा मंदिर से शुरू होती है तो इसके साथ ही 12 किमी क्षेत्र में द्वारकाधीश भगवान सहित 108 मंदिर आते हैं। इन मंदिरों की परिक्रमा भी इसके साथ ही की जाती है। द्वारकाधीश परिक्रमा का स्वागत करने के लिए भी लोगों में उत्साह देखा जाता था। वही परिक्रमा में राजस्थान सहित मध्यप्रदेश से हजारों श्रद्धालुओं परिक्रमा में भाग लेते थे। परिक्रमा के दौरान रास्तों में कई जगह सामाजिक, व्यापारिक और धार्मिक संगठन श्रद्धालुओं के लिए नाश्ता-पानी की व्यवस्था रखते थे।

