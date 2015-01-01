पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:एसीबी की आकस्मिक चैकिंग में झालरापाटन ईओ के पास मिले 1.34 लाख रुपए, खाते में भी मिले ‌₹29 लाख

झालरापाटन2 घंटे पहले
  • एसीबी को लगातार मिल रही थी ईओ के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायतें
  • दीपावली पर जा रहा था अपने गांव

एसीबी की आकस्मिक चैकिंग में झालरापाटन नगरपालिका ईओ से 1.34 लाख रुपए बरामद हुए। गुरुवार रात को ईओ अपने गांव जा रहा था, उससे पहले ही एसीबी ने उसे धर दबोचा। एसीबी ने राशि व अन्य सामान जब्त कर उसे छोड़ दिया। ईओ दीपावली पर गुरुवार शाम को साढ़े 7 बजे वाली जाखड़ ट्रेवल्स की बस से चिड़ावा जा रहा था, उससे पहले ही एसीबी ने उसे धर दबोचा। ईओ के पास से तीन एटीएम भी मिले हैं, जिसके दो खाते में करीब 29 लाख रुपए से अधिक राशि मिली है। दूसरे खाते में भी 2 हजार रुपए मिले हैं। इस मामले में भी एसीबी संबंधित बैंक से विवरण पत्र प्राप्त कर जांच करेगी। अभी यह सामने नहीं आया है कि ईओ ने यह राशि किस व्यक्ति से किस काम के लिए ली थी। एसीबी इसे जांच का विषय बता रही है। एएसपी भवानीशंकर मीणा ने बताया कि आदर्श कॉलोनी, खेजड़ी रोड चिड़ावा जिला झुंझुनूं निवासी हाल झालरापाटन नगरपालिका ईओ सुमेरसिंह श्योरान (55) पुत्र शिवनारायण जाट ने एक महीने पहले ही झालरापाटन नगरपालिका ईओ का पदभार संभाला था। इसके बाद से ईओ के खिलाफ एसीबी में भ्रष्टाचार की गोपनीय शिकायतें मिल रही थी। तब से उस पर लगातार निगरानी रखी जा रही थी।

जहां भी कार्यरत रहा, वहां भ्रष्टाचार किया

एसीबी एएसपी मीणा ने बताया कि नगरपलिका ईओ इससे पहले जहां रहा, वहां पर भी इसके द्वारा भ्रष्टाचार किया गया। इसकी शिकायतें लगातार प्राप्त हो रही थी। तभी से एसीबी उस पर निगरानी रख रही थी। इसके अलावा एसीबी के सूत्र भी ईओ पर नजरें बनाए हुए थे। गुरुवार को सूत्रों ने एसीबी को विश्वसनीय सूचना दी। इस पर एसीबी ने कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया।
जिले में 17वीं कार्रवाई

जिले में एएसपी भवानीशंकर मीणा के ज्वाइन करने के बाद अभी तक 16 ट्रैप की कार्रवाई की जा चुकी है। शुक्रवार को झालरापाटन नगरपालिका ईओ को भी आकस्मिक चैकिंग के दौरान उसके पास से 1 लाख 34 हजार रुपए बरामद किए गए। जिसके बारे में सुमेरसिंह कोई संतोषप्रद जवाब नहीं दे सका है। हालांकि यह ट्रैप की कार्रवाई नहीं थी, लेकिन एसीबी का कहना है कि यह राशि ईओ द्वारा किसी से रिश्वत के रूप में ही प्राप्त करने की पुख्ता सूचना मिली थी। इस कार्रवाई से उनके खाते में एक और कार्रवाई जुड़ गई है।

भ्रष्टाचारियों के खिलाफ 1064 डायल करें
एसीबी ने भ्रष्टाचारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए राज्य स्तर पर हेल्पलाइन नंबर 1064 जारी किया है। कोई भी व्यक्ति हेल्पलाइन नंबर पर भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायत कर सकता है। शिकायतों पर एसीबी द्वारा तुरंत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

बैग में मिठाई के डिब्बों के नीचे छिपा रखे थे रुपए

12 नवंबर को भी उनको ईओ द्वारा किसी से रिश्वत राशि लेकर दीपावली पर अपने गांव जाने की सूचना मिली। इस पर एसीबी ने अपना जाल बिछाया। जैसे ही ईओ सुमेरसिंह गुरुवार शाम को साढ़े 7 बजे जाखड़ ट्रेवल्स की बस पकड़ने के लिए बस स्टैंड के लिए रवाना हुआ, उससे पहले ही एसीबी ने उसे धर दबोचा। आरोपी के बैग की चैकिंग की गई। बैग में कपड़ों व मिठाई के डिब्बों के नीचे छुपाकर रखी 1 लाख 34 हजार रुपए की राशि मिली। साथ ही आरोपी की पैंट के पीछे की जेब में रखे भूरे रंग की पर्स से 2910 रुपए नकदी, आरोपी का ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, तीन एटीएम कार्ड मिले हैं। एसीबी टीम में गोपाललाल, देवदानसिंह, प्रमेश कुमार, सूरजमल, मोहम्मद आफाक व रतनलाल शामिल थे।

ईओ के बैंक खातों में मिले लाखों रुपए
एसीबी को ईओ के पास से पर्स में तीन एटीएम कार्ड मिले थे। जब इनके खातों का विवरण जाना गया तो एचडीएफसी बैंक के दो खातों में 29 लाख 25 हजार 800 रुपए मिले। इसके अलावा एक अन्य एटीएम एसबीआई का मिला, जिसमें केवल 2015 रुपए जमा होना ज्ञात हुआ।

1 महीने पहले ही किया था ज्वाइन
एसीबी से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार झालरापाटन नगरपालिका ईओ सुमेरसिंह श्योरान 3 अक्टूबर को ही पदस्थापित हुआ था। इसके बाद से ही उसका रिश्वत लेने का क्रम शुरू हो गया था। इस पर एसीबी निगरानी रख रही थी।

