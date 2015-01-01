पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरक्षण आंदाेलन:गुर्जर समाज ने कापरेन में निकाली रैली

कापरेन4 घंटे पहले
गुर्जरबंधु आरक्षण के मुद्दे पर सरकार के नाम ज्ञापन देते हुए।

कस्बे के गुर्जर समाज के युवाओं ने एमबीसी वर्ग की लंबित मांगों को पूरा करने की मांग को लेकर छतरी का चौक श्रीदेवनारायण मंदिर परिसर में बैठक की। इसके बाद श्रीदेवनवयुवक मंडल अध्यक्ष दीपक धाभाई की अगुआई में रैली के रूप में नारेबाजी करते हुए उपतहसील कार्यालय पर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम छह सूत्रीय मांगों का ज्ञापन दिया।

साथ ही, मांगे नहीं मानने पर सड़कों पर उतरकर आंदोलन की चेतावनी से आगाह किया है। ज्ञापन देने वालों में दीपक धाबाई के साथ देवसेना केपाटन विधानसभा क्षेत्राध्यक्ष रामचरण गोचर, देवेंद्र गुर्जर, श्याम गुर्जर, अभिषेक लटाला, मानसिंह गुर्जर, भरत गुर्जर, अक्षय चौहान, पवन गुर्जर, देवलाल गुर्जर, रामप्रसाद गुर्जर, बलराम गुर्जर, विनोद गुर्जर, प्रदीप गुर्जर, भैरुलाल, कौशल गुर्जर, हीरालाल, विष्णु गुर्जर, शिवराज गुर्जर, हनी गुर्जर, गजेंद्र सेफवाल शामिल थे। खटकड़. गुर्जर समाज की देवनारायण धर्मशाला में शुक्रवार को बैठक हुई। इसके बाद समाजजनाें ने गेंडौली पुलिस थाने में मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन दिया, जिसमें लिखा है कि वर्ष 2008 में गुर्जर आंदोलन के उपरांत कांग्रेस सरकार ने गुर्जर समाज को पुख्ता आश्वासन दिया था कि बेकलॉग प्रक्रियाधीन वर्ष 2013 व 2018 की संपूर्ण भर्तियों में रिक्त पदों पर नौकरी देना एवं गुर्जर आंदोलन में मारे गए तीन परिवारों को सरकारी नौकरी व उचित मुआवजा देना शामिल था। समाजजनाें ने गेंडौली पुलिस को ज्ञापन देकर कर पुनः मांगे मानने का आग्रह किया है। शीघ्र ही मांगें नहीं मानी तो मजबूरन समाज को सड़कों पर उतरना पड़ेगा। ज्ञापन देने वालों में महेंद्र डोई, बराना के पूर्व सरपंच बुद्धिप्रकाश, दुर्गालाल कोली, जुगराज मेनोली, पप्पू चौहान, युवराज गुर्जर, चंद्रप्रकाश, सुरेश बागड़ी, सत्तू, पिंटू, श्योजी गुर्जर, बूंटी गुर्जर व समाजबंधु मौजूद थे।

मुख्यमंत्री के नाम थाने में ज्ञापन देते गुर्जर समाजजन।
मुख्यमंत्री के नाम थाने में ज्ञापन देते गुर्जर समाजजन।

बैठक आज
गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति जिलाध्यक्ष राधाकृष्ण पोसवाल ने अपनी कार्यकारिणी को भंग कर दिया है। पोसवाल ने बताया कि नई कार्यकारिणी की घोषणा शनिवार काे बैठक में की जाएगी।

