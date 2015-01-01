पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी - संरक्षण की दरकार:खंडहर में तब्दील हो रही पुरासंपदा, संरक्षण की दरकार

कस्बाथाना5 घंटे पहले
  • किले की दीवारें भी अब गिरने लगी, कुएं और भगवान की प्रतिमाओं को भी नुकसान पहुंचा रहे समाजकंटक

कस्बे में हजारों वर्ष पूर्व बनी पुरासंपदा अब प्रशासन की देखरेख के अभाव में जर्जर होने के साथ खंडहर में तब्दील होने लगी है। कभी कस्बे की पहचान बताने वाली पुरासंपदा इन दिनों बदहाली पर आंसू बहा रही है। कस्बे में हजारों वर्ष पुरानी पुरासंपदा के करीब आधा दर्जन भवन अभी भी मौजूद हैं तो कई पुरासंपदा खंडहर होकर जमींदोज हो गई है। आधा दर्जन पुरासंपदा अब देखरेख और सुरक्षा के अभाव के चलते धीरे-धीरे खंडहर होने के कगार पर है। कभी सैनिकों और तोपों की आवाज से गूंजने वाली किले में मवेशियों की आवाजें गूंज रही हैं। कभी राजा-रानी को हवा लेने के लिए बनाई गई बारह खंभों की छत्रियाें के गुंबद गिरकर जमींदोज हो गए हैं। कस्बे में करीब 30 बीघा जमीन में हजारों वर्ष पूर्व बना किला अब बदहाल हो रहा है। सुरक्षा, देखरेख और प्रशासन की अनदेखी के चलते किले की दीवारें गिरने लगी हैं। किले का मुख्य दरवाजा भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया है। हालांकि अभी किले के अंदर आशापूर्णा माता का मंदिर होने से प्रतिदिन श्रद्धालु मंदिर पर पूजा-अर्चना करने जाते हैं, लेकिन किले की देखरेख प्रशासन और ग्राम पंचायत की ओर से नहीं की जा रही है। सदर बजार स्थित कचहरी भवन भी अब जर्जर होने लगा है। कचहरी में वर्तमान में पटवार मंडल का संचालित होता है, लेकिन इसका भी मुख्य दरवाजा जर्जर हो गया है। कस्बे के सरकारी बाग में बनी बारह खंभों की छतरियां भी अब गिरने की कगार पर हैं। दो छतरियां पास-पास बनी हुई हैं। जिसमें से एक छत्री का गुंबद गिर गया है तो दूसरी छत्री का गुंबद गिरने की कगार पर पहुंच गया है। वहीं बरसों पुराने राजा-महाराजाओं की प्रतिमाएं स्थापित की गई छतरियों में से एक आसमानी बिजली गिरने से धराशायी हो गई है। कस्बे में आधा दर्जन पुरासंपदा को अब लोग नष्ट करने में लगे हुए हैं। वर्षों पुराने किले में लोग प्रतिदिन क्रिकेट मेच, ताश खेलने के साथ शराब खाने के रूप में काम में ले रहे हैं। जिससे पुरासंपदा को नुकसान पहुंच रहा है। किले में बनी गुफा को लोगों ने पत्थर भरकर बंद कर दिया है। वहीं किले में स्थित कुआं व भगवान की प्रतिमाओं को भी नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। इसी तरह सरकारी बाग में बनी पुरासंपदा में लोग दिनभर बैठकर उसी को नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। बारह खंभों की छतरियों के चबूतरे खंडहर कर दिए है। चबूतरे पर लगी फर्शी चोरी करके ले गए।पांच में से एक दरजाजा बचा: कस्बे में स्थित रियासतकालीन पांच दरवाजों में से महज एक ही दरवाजा बचा है। चार दरवाजों का अस्तित्व ही खत्म हो गया है। कस्बे में पलको नदी किनारे कुशवाह बस्ती, जाटव बस्ती, ग्राम पंचायत के पास और सदर बाजार में वर्षों पुराने दरवाजे थे, लेकिन देखरेख के अभाव में पलको नदी के किनारे का दरवाजा शेष बचा हुआ है वह भी जर्जर अवस्था में पहुंच गया है।राजाओं का लगता था दरबार: कस्बे के सरकारी बाग में पूर्व में एक महीने तक मेला लगा करता था। वहीं कोटा दरबार शिकार खेलने कस्बाथाना के जंगलों में आते थे। जब यहां राजाओं का दरबार लगता था। कोटा, नरवर, झांसी के राजाओं का कभी कस्बे में आना-जाना था। पुरैनी गांव के पास बीच तालाब में बनी छत्री राजा नल के आने का प्रमाण है।

