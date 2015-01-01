पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हालात:रोजगार की आस में रीको के शुरू होने की बाट जोह रहे हैं युवक

कस्बाथाना5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गुवाड़ी गांव के पास उद्योग लगाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई थी, अब अटकी

उपखंड का सहरिया बाहुल्य क्षेत्र आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़ा हुआ है। इसको ध्यान में रखते हुए राज्य सरकार ने कुछ वर्ष पूर्व गुवाड़ी गांव के पास स्थित रीको इंडस्ट्रीयल क्षेत्र में उद्योग लगाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की थी। जिससे उपखंड के बेरोजगारों में रोजगार की उम्मीद जगी थी, लेकिन यह काम अभी तक अटका हुआ है।हालांकि प्रशासन की ओर से गुवाड़ी गांव के पास की बंजर भूमि पर चारदीवारी करवा दी थी। कुछ कारणों के चलते वह चारदीवारी भी करीब तीन-चार सालाें से अधूरी पड़ी हुई है। देवरी कस्बे से गुवाड़ी गांव के लिए प्रशासन ने लंबी एवं चौड़ी सड़क का निर्माण कराया। जिससे ग्रामीणों में रोजगार को लेकर उम्मीद जगी। जिले में कोई बड़ी फैक्ट्री या कारखाना नहीं होने की वजह से लोग बेरोजगारी का दंश झेल रहे हैं। सहरिया बहुमूल्य क्षेत्र होने की वजह से जिला आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़ा हुआ है। राज्य सरकार के कार्य से लोगों में उम्मीद जगी, लेकिन रीको इंडस्ट्रीयल एरिया में उद्योग निर्माण शुरू होने से पहले ही बंद हो गया। जिससे लोगों में मायूसी छा गई। ब्लॉक के रीको इंडस्ट्रीयल क्षेत्र में उद्योग लगने की प्रक्रिया शुरू होने से पहले ही कार्य बंद हो गई है। हालांकि वहां कुल तीन प्लाट में से एक प्लाट का ही आवंटन हुआ है।इससे क्षेत्र में उद्योग लगने की राह नजर आने लगी थी। शाहाबाद क्षेत्र में दिल्ली की मैसर्स केमिकल एंड फर्टिलाइजर प्राइवेट लिमिटेड की ओर से अंग्रेजी व देसी शराब बनाने की बड़ी फैक्ट्री लगाई जाएगी। इसके लिए करीब 90 एकड़ जमीन आवंटित की गई है। इस एक प्लांट में ही तीन तरह की इकाइयां लगाई जाएंगी। कुछ वर्ष पहले ही आबकारी आयुक्त उदयपुर की ओर से इसके लिए एनओसी जारी की गई थी, लेकिन अभी तक कार्य शुरू नहीं हो पाया है।

जल्द निर्माण की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन कार्य अटक गया: इस प्लांट का निर्माण कार्य भी जल्द शुरू होने की उम्मीद थी। आबकारी विभाग की ओर से प्लांट के निर्माण की नियमों व शर्तों के मुताबिक ही स्वीकृति जारी की गई है। गत 29 जनवरी 2016 को जारी किए गए निर्माण स्वीकृति एनओसी पत्र में कहा गया कि यह स्वीकृति पत्र जारी होने की तिथि से एक वर्ष के लिए ही मान्य होगा, लेकिन कार्य अभी तक अटका हुआ पड़ा है।सरकार बदली, लेकिन हालत नहीं बदले एनसोसी जारी होने के बाद जल्द ही कार्य शुरू होने की संभावना थी, लेकिन काम अटक गया। जिसके बाद सरकार बदल गई तो लोगों में भी उम्मीद की किरण जगी थी कि नई सरकार नए सिरे से कार्य को शुरू कर सकेगी। सरकार बदलने तो बदल गई लेकिन गुवाड़ी रिको के हालत नहीं बदले। जिससे लोगों की उम्मीद पर भी पानी फिर गया।व्यर्थ बह गए करोड़ों रुपए: गुवाड़ी में रीको क्षेत्र बनाने के लिए सरकार ने करोड़ों रुपए स्वीकृत कर खर्च भी कर दिए, लेकिन खर्च किए करोड़ों रुपए का फायदा सरकार और क्षेत्र के लोगों को नहीं मिला है। जिसके चलते सरकार के करोड़ों रुपए व्यर्थ बह गए। रीको स्वीकृत जमीन आवंटन बजट पारित के साथ चारदीवारी निर्माण और हाईवे से रीको तक संपर्क सड़क दुरुस्त कार्य किया जा चुका है, लेकिन इन सबका क्षेत्र के लोगों को अभी तक लाभ नहीं मिला है।घर के रहे न घाट के: रीको इंडस्ट्री एरिया पास होने के साथ ही कई लोगों की खुशियां बढ़ गई थी। रीको के आसपास की जमीन के दाम अचानक आसमान छूने लगे थे। लोगों ने भी आनन-फानन में महंगी जमीन खरीद ली तो कई लोगों ने मुनाफावसूली और महंगी जमीन बेचने के लालच में जमीन बेचने से रह गए। रीको का कार्य ठंडे बस्ते में जाने के बाद जमीन खरीदने वाले लोग और महंगी जमीन बेचने के लालच में रह गए लोग अब घर के रहे न घाट के। जमीन का भाव अब औंधे मुंह गिर गए हैं। वहीं रीको क्षेत्र में कार्य भी कई वर्षों से ठप पड़ा हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें