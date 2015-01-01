पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुर्घटना:नहाते समय नहर में डूबने से 8 वर्षीय बालक की मौत

कवाई2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

समीपवर्ती मोठपुर में शुक्रवार काे नहर में डूबने से एक बालक की मृत्यु हो गई। मोठपुर थानाधिकारी थाना अधिकारी परमानंद मीणा ने बताया कि गऊघाट निवासी सूरज (8) पुत्र भैरुलाल सहरिया शुक्रवार दोपहर को बच्चों के साथ नहर की तरफ घूमने गया था।

इस दौरान बच्चे नहर में नहाने लगे। बच्चों के साथ सूरज भी नहर में नहाने लगा। इसी दौरान वह गहरे पानी में चला गया और डूब गया। बच्चों के शोर मचाने पर आसपास के लोगों ने बालक को नहर से निकाला और अटरू अस्पताल ले गए। जहां जांच के बाद डॉक्टर ने बालक को मृत घोषित कर दिया। घटना के समय बालक के माता-पिता मजदूरी करने गए हुए थे। पुलिस ने मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें