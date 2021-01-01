पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:ब्रिक्स प्लांट पर अधिकारियों ने बिजली चोरी पकड़ी, 33 लाख 48 हजार की वीसीआर भरी

कवाईएक घंटा पहले
कवाई. प्लांट पर चैकिंग करती विजिलेंस टीम।
  • रिमोट कंट्रोल से चोरी करते निगम की टीम ने पकड़ा

बिजली निगम की टीम ने शुक्रवार को क्षेत्र के एक ब्रिक्स प्लांट पर कार्रवाई करते हुए बिजली चोरी पकड़ी है। मौके पर ही बड़ी रकम 33 लाख 48 हजार रुपए की वीसीआर भरी है। कार्रवाई के बाद बिजली चोरों मे हड़कंप मच गया है।

बिजली निगम के एक्सईएन (एम एंड पी) शंभुनाथ प्रसाद ने बताया कि बिलिंग एजेन्सी बीसीआईटीएस की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार विभाग की टीम ने कवाई स्थित मेसर्स मेहता ब्रिक्स एंड इंडस्ट्री पर कनेक्शन व मीटर की जांच की गई। इसमें प्लांट संचालक की ओर से रिमोट कंट्रोल लगाकर विद्युत चोरी करते हुए मिली है। उसके बाद मौके पर एईएन अटरू द्वितीय को बुलाकर मौके पर वीसीआर भरकर 33 लाख 48 हजार की जुर्माना राशि तय की गई और जांच के दौरान मिले सभी रिमोट कंट्रोल व अन्य साक्ष्यों को एकत्रित कर उच्चाधिकारियों को सूचित किया गया।

एईएन इंद्रपाल सिंह ने बताया कि बिजली चोरी अधिनियम 135 व 138 के तहत जुर्माना किया गया है। कार्रवाई के दौरान एईएन नितेश सिंह, तकनीकी सहायक हेमंत नागर, मीटर एंड प्रोटेक्शन विंग की टीम मौजूद रही। कवाई में विजिलेंस टीम की इस कार्रवाई से बिजली चोरो में हड़कंप मच गया है। एक्सईएन शंभुनाथ ने बताया कि विभाग की ओर से बिजली चोरी रोकने व कार्रवाई को लेकर लगातार मॉनिटरिंग की जा रही है।

