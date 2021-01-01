पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साधारण सभा:कुंभलगढ़ पंचायत समिति की पहली बैठक में बिजली से जुड़ी समस्याओं का अंबार लगा

केलवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • मनरेगा का 3 करोड़ 33 लाख के मास्टर प्लान का अनुमोदन

कुंभलगढ़ पंचायत समिति की साधारण सभा की बैठक शुक्रवार को प्रधान कमला दसाना की अध्यक्षता में हुइर्। मुख्य अतिथि विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ थे। बैठक में वर्ष 2021-2022 के मनरेगा प्लान का अनुमोदन करवाया। विकास अधिकारी नवला राम चौधरी ने 12 दिसंबर 2019 को हुई साधारण सभा की बैठक पढ़कर सुनाई तथा अनुमोद करवाया।

विकास अधिकारी ने नवनिर्वाचित सदस्यों के साथ उनके प्रतिनिधि सदस्यों को भी पहली बैठक होने से सदन में बैठने की अनुमति दी। 37 पंचायतों से प्राप्त 3 अरब 33 करोड़ के सात हजार तीन सौ पन्द्रह मनरेगा कार्यों के प्लान का सदन ने अनुमोदन किया। पंचायत समिति सदस्य पुष्पा कंवर ने विकास अधिकारी से बैठक की सूचना समय पर देने का आग्रह किया। उन्हाेंने बिजली संबंधी क्षेत्र की समस्याएं भी रखी।

सदन में मांगीलाल मेघवाल, धर्मेंद्र गुर्जर, कैलाश गुर्जर, गणपत सिंह सोलंकी ने बिजली से जुड़ी समस्याओं का अंबार लगा दिया। सबसे ज्यादा शिकायतें बिजली निगम से जुड़ी रही। जेईएन रवि प्रकाश ने अगली बैठक से पहले समस्याओं के निस्तारण का विश्वास दिलाया।

बैठक में बीसीएमओ डाॅ. प्रवीण यादव ने कोविड वैक्सीन, पल्स पोलियो अभियान टीकाकरण की जानकारी दी। सीबीईओ मोहन लाल बलाई ने कोविड के बाद शैक्षणिक व्यवस्था, रिक्त हुए प्रधानाचार्य, व्याख्याता पदाें की जानकारी दी।

विकास अधिकारी ने सभी निर्वाचित सदस्यों से अपने क्षेत्र के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र निरीक्षण कर फर्जी उपस्थिति की संभावना और भ्रष्टाचार पर निगरानी रखने को कहा। धर्मेंद्र गुर्जर ने स्कूलाें की जमीनों पर अतिक्रमण की जानकारी अगली बैठक में मांगी। बैठक में स्वच्छ भारत मिशन पर चर्चा की गई।

गैर सदस्यों ने चर्चा में भाग लिया, आगामी बैठकों में नहीं आने की दी हिदायत
साधारण सभा में पीडब्ल्यूडी, जलदाय विभाग, कृषि, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग से संबंधित समस्याओं पर चर्चा की गइर्। जिला परिषद सदस्य शंकर लाल भील, सरपंच सुरेश मेहता, सोहनलाल, गोवर्धन लाल भील, वजे राम भील, सदस्य तुलसी राम भील ने चर्चा में भाग लिया। बैठक में साथिया, थुरावड सरपंच पति ने भी चर्चा में भाग लिया।

विधायक तथा विकास अधिकारी ने भविष्य में सदस्यों के प्रतिनिधियों को बैठक में भाग नहीं लेने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में 17 में से 15 पंचायत समिति सदस्य, 23 सरपंच, दो जिला परिषद सदस्यों ने भाग लिया। उपप्रधान शांतिलाल भी उपस्थित थे। विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ ने निर्वाचित सदस्यों से कुंभलगढ़ के विकास कार्यों में मिलकर कार्य करने, जनता की अपेक्षा पर खरा उतरने जनहित के कार्य करने को कहा। अधिकारियों को सदस्यों की बातों को गंभीरता से लेकर उनका निस्तारण करने को कहा। आभार प्रधान ने जताया।

