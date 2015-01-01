पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फंदे से लटका युवक:रात से गायब युवक सुबह फंदे पर लटका मिला

लाखेरी4 घंटे पहले
  • माता-पिता की इकलौती संतान और 2 साल के मासूम बच्चे का पिता था युवक

करीबी पापड़ी गांव का एक युवक शुक्रवार सुबह गांव के पास एक खेत की मेड के पास बंबूल के पेड़ पर फंदे से लटका मिला। परिजनों की सूचना पर पुलिस ने आकर जायजा लिया। युवक के शव को नीचे उतारा और अस्पताल में पाेस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया।वह अपने पिता की इकलाैती संतान था और दाे साल के मासूम बच्चे का पिता था। अचानक आत्महत्या करने से परिजनाें पर मुसीबत टूट पड़ी। प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में इसके पीछे रहे कारणों का खुलासा नहीं हाे पाया है। पुलिस के अनुसार गांव का मीठालाल गुर्जर (28) पुत्र रामलाल गुरुवार शाम काे घर से बाहर गया था। इसके बाद से वापस नहीं आया। देररात तक घर नहीं लौटने पर परिजन उसे तलाशते रहे। आखिरकार सुबह तक युवक नहीं लौटा तो उसके पिता उसकी तलाश में खेतों की ओर गए, जहां वह एक बंबूल के पेड़ पर फंदे से लटका मिला। जवान बेटे को फंदे पर लटका देख पिता ठिठक गए और रोने लग गए। ग्रामीणाें को मदद के लिए पुकारा। तब तक युवक का दम टूट चुका था। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस आ गई। उसे नीचे उतारकर शव को अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया, जहां पोस्टमार्टम की कार्रवाई के बाद शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द किया है। युवक दो वर्षीय बच्चे का पिता बताया। कुछ दिनों पहले ही युवक के ससुर की मौत होने से उसकी पत्नी पीहर गई हुई थी। युवक खुली मजदूरी करता था। वह अपने माता-पिता की इकलौती संतान था। फिलहाल आत्महत्या के कारणों का खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है। अलबत्ता पुलिस मामले की जांच में लगी है।

