हादसा:बाइक सवार का संतुलन बिगड़ा, मेज नदी में गिरा

लाखेरी3 घंटे पहले
  • बाइक रैलिंग में उलझकर अटक गई, कांस्टेबल ने समय पर बचा लिया

मेगा हाइवे पर नयागांव स्थित मेज नदी पुलिया पर बुधवार अलसुबह 3-30 बजे बसवाड़ा निवासी सियाराम मीणा पुत्र रामेश्वर मीणा अपनी बाइक का संतुलन बिगड़ने से मेज नदी में गिर गया, जबकि बाइक रैलिंग में उलझ कर अटक गई। पुलिस थाने के ड्यूटी ऑफिसर अंपूलाल रात्रिगश्त में थे, तभी सूचना मिली कि एक बाइक मेज नदी पुलिया पर पड़ी है। पुलिसकर्मियाें ने आकर बाइक सवार की तलाश की तो वह नीचे नदी में गिरा दिखा।गश्त के दौरान कांस्टेबल इस्माइल खान नदी में कूदे और युवक को रेस्क्यू कर बाहर निकाला। गनीमत रही कि युवक जहां गिरा, वहां पानी कम था और चट्टानों के करीब होने से डूबने से बच गया। बाद में पास में ही ढाबा चलाने वाले को बुलाकर खाट के सहारे युवक को ऊपर लेकर आए। स्थानीय सरकारी अस्पताल में प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे कोटा रेफर कर दिया गया है। युवक के सिर-पैर व हाथों में गंभीर चोटें आई है। फिलहाल हादसा कैसे हुआ, इसकी जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है। पुलिस ने युवक से पूछताछ करने की कोशिश की, लेकिन वह खुलकर पूरी बात बता नहीं पाया कि रात में वह कहां से अा रहा और किधर जा रहा था। हादसे की सूचना के दौरान गश्त में डयूटी ऑफिसर व कांस्टेबल इस्माइल ही मौजूद थे। फिलहाल पुलिस प्रकरण की छानबीन कर रही है।24 जानें जा चुकी इस जगहइस जगह इस वर्ष हुई बस दुखांतिका में 24 सवारियाें की मौत हो गई थी। यह दूसरी घटना घटित हुई, लेकिन ईश्वर की इच्छा से युवक घायल होकर रह गया। समय पर पुलिस आ जाने के कारण युवक की जान बचा सकी। पुलिया पर जलदाय विभाग का शहर को पानी देने का सिस्टम लगा हुआ है। ग्रामीणाें ने कहा कि प्रशासन को पुलिया पर लाइटिंग व्यवस्था और पुलिया पिलर को ऊंची करनी चाहिए, जिससे पुलिया पर रात्रि के समय दुर्घटना को बचाया जा सके।

