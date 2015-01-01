पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोचक वाकया:ट्रांसफर के साथ सरकारी सामान ले गए ईओ, जांच से पहले लौटाने लगे

लाखेरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लाखेरी नगरपालिका से तबादले पर काेटा की कैथून नगरपालिका में गए ईअाे का मसला

सरकारी सामानों पर अधिकारी अपना अधिकार जताकर लेकर चलते बनते हैं, ऐसा ही वाकया स्थानीय नगर पालिका में सामने आया है। आखिर जब सामानों को लेकर खोज-खबर होने लगी तो पहले तो ईओं ना-नुकुर करने लगे, फिर जब कार्रवाई और जांच कमेटी गठित करने की बात होने लगी तो सामान लौटाने में लगे हैं।मसला कुछ दिनों पहले लाखेरी नगर पालिका से ट्रांसफर होकर काेटा की कैथून नगर पालिका में गए अधिशासी अधिकारी (ईओं) मुकेश नागर से जुड़ा है, जो अपने साथ लाखेरी पालिका का फ्रिज, फर्नीचर, एलसीडी और अन्य सामान लेकर चलते बने। नए ईओं जितेंद्र मीणा ने ज्वाॅइन किया और स्टोर का निरीक्षण किया तो सामान काे लेकर जांच की बात पता चली। उन्हाेंने पहले तो स्टोर इंचार्ज से सामानों के बाद पूछताछ की गई तो टालमटोल करने की कोशिश की, पर जब सामान ले जाने की चर्चा आम होने लगी तो उन्हाेंने सख्ती बरतते हुए जांच कमेटी गठित करने की बात कह दी। इस घटनाक्रम का पता लगने पर ट्रांसफर होकर गए ईओं नागर सामान लौटाने की बात करने लगे।जानकारी में आया है कि सामान ले जाने वाले ईओं ने फ्रिज की कीमत एक कर्मचारी के खाते में ट्रांसफर करवा दी, जिससे खरीदकर फ्रिज लाया गया है, जबकि बाकी सामानों को भी लौटाने की बात कर रहे हैं। दरअसल, ईओ के सरकारी आवास में फर्नीचर और सामान नगरपालिका के कोष से खरीदा जाता है। पालिका में आने वाले अधिकांश अधिकारी अपनी सुविधा के हिसाब से सामान खरीदवाते हैं और ले जाते हैं, जबकि इन सामानों की बाकायदा स्टोर में एंट्री होती है। फिर भी अधिकारी इसकी परवाह नहीं करते। यह पहली बार है, जब नए अधिकारी ने इस गड़बड़ पर ध्यान दिया ताे खुलासा हुआ।काेई सामान मेरे साथ आ भी गया हाे ताे मुझे बताया जाए, लाैटा देंगे मेरी जानकारी में ऐसा काेई मसला नहीं है। नगरपालिका के स्टाेर में सामग्री इंद्राज हाेती है। यदि काेई सामान मेरे साथ आ भी गया हाे ताे मुझे बताया जाए, लाैटा देंगे।मुकेश नागर, ईओ, नगरपालिका कैथून

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें