पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फैसला कल:लाखेरी में चेयरमैन बनने के लिए समर्थक टटोल रहे दावेदार

लाखेरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सामान्य वार्डों पर टिकी सबकी नजर, रायशुमारी में लगे रहे दावेदार, मतगणना के बाद ही साफ होगी तस्वीर

नगर पालिका चुनाव में मतदान के बाद दोनों दलों के लिए सबसे मुश्किल दौर शुरू हो गया है। इसके चलते चेयरमैन की दौड़ में लगे दावेदार अपने-अपने समर्थक टटोलने में लगे हैं। दोनों प्रमुख दलों ने सभी प्रत्याशियों को अपनी निगहबानी में ले लिया है और शहर से बाहर ले जाकर ठहराया है। इसके बावजूद दावेदार प्रत्याशियों के परिजनों से लेकर करीबी लोगों से समर्थन को लेकर मानस टटोलकर अपनी दावेदारी को मजबूत करने में लगे है, ताकि समय आने पर ठोस रूप से दावेदारी जात सके।

मतदान के बाद सभी को नगरपालिका चुनाव के परिणामों को लेकर उत्सुकता है। सबसे अधिक उत्सुकता सामान्य वार्डों के परिणामों को लेकर है। यहां से सामान्य महिला प्रत्याशी मैदान है। इसके चलते इनके नामों को लेकर अलग-अलग कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं। अब तक की कसरत में सामान्य महिला प्रत्याशी के ही चेयरमैन बनने के आसार हैं, फिर भी राजनीतिक उठापटक का कोई भरोसा नहीं रहता है, इसलिए सभी तरह की संभावना को लेकर तैयारी है।

यह है सामान्य वार्ड का गणित

लाखेरी नगरपालिका में 35 वार्डों में से सामान्य महिला के लिए 6 वार्ड आरक्षित हैं। यहां से सामान्य वर्ग की महिलाएं प्रत्याशी है, जबकि महिला चेयरमैन का पद होने के चलते शेष 12 सामान्य वार्डों से भी महिलाएं प्रत्याशी है। इसी के चलते लोगों की इन वार्डों के परिणामों को लेकर उत्सुकता है। हालांकि सामान्य पद के लिए आरक्षण के बावजूद अन्य वर्ग के दावेदार भी अपनी दावेदारी जात सकते हैं। यह सब समर्थन पर निर्भर करता है। कई नेता अपने स्तर पर चेयरमैन बनवाने की जुगत में लगे हुए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser