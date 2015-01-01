पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाखेरी पालिका की बेपरवाही:संवेदक ने पालिका के 150 संविदाकर्मियों के पीएफ की राशि काटी, जमा नहीं कराई, अब लौटाने में आनाकानी

लाखेरी3 घंटे पहले
  • ढाई साल से संविदाकर्मी कर रहे तकाजा, सात महीने पहले खत्म हुआ टेंडर

नगरपालिका में कार्यरत संविदाकर्मियों के वेतन से संवेदक ने पीएफ की राशि काट ली, लेकिन पीएफ खाते में जमा नहीं कराई।कर्मचारियों द्वारा काटी राशि का तकाजा करने पर संवेदक न राशि लौटा रहा, न पीएफ खातों की डिटेल की जानकारी दे रहा है। संवेदक ने पीएफ खाते में उसके हिस्से की राशि भी जमा नहीं करवाई। इसके चलते संविदाकर्मियों को तंगहाली में ढाई साल से आर्थिक नुकसान झेलना पड़ रहा है। अभी तक कर्मचारी पीएफ की राशि का तकाजा कर रहे हैं। पालिका अधिकारियों को भी कई बार बताया, लेकिन पालिका प्रशासन भी कुछ नहीं कर पाया। अलबत्ता, नोटिस देने पर संवेदक ने कुछ लोगों को थोड़ी-बहुत राशि लौटाई है। कर्मचारी इस पर गबन का केस दर्ज करने व राशि लौटाने की मांग कर रहे है।पालिका ने तीन साल पहले बूंदी के एक संवेदक को सफाई, बागवानी व शौचालयों के चौकीदार सरीखे कार्य के लिए मजदूर दिलवाने का ठेका दिया था। तब से ढाई साल तक लगभग 150 संविदाकर्मियों ने इसके तहत अपनी सेवाएं दी।संवेदक कर्मचारियों के वेतन से प्रतिमाह पीएफ की राशि काटता रहा। संविदा की मियाद खत्म होने लगी तो कर्मचारियों ने पीएफ खाते की जानकारी चाही गई तो वह टाल-मटोल करने लगा। इससे संदेह हुआ तो पालिका के तत्कालीन अधिकारियों को बताया, लेकिन अधिकारियों ने इसे गंभीरता से नहीं लिया। संवेदक का करार खत्म हो गया।ढाई साल से शिकायतों पर सिर्फ नोटिसकर्मचारियों ने पालिका अधिकारियों से लेकर जिले के आला अधिकारियों, डीएलबी के कोटा उपनिदेशक, सरकार को शिकायतें भेजी, लेकिन संवेदक के खिलाफ ठोस एक्शन लेने के बदले सिर्फ नोटिस देते रहे। लिहाजा कर्मचारियों की राशि संवेदक के पास अटकी पड़ी है। श्रमिक संगठनों ने भी ज्ञापन दिए, लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हाे पाई। पालिका के तत्कालीन अधिकारियों ने मसले को राजनीतिक दबाव के चलते अटकाए रखा।तीस लाख रुपए का घोटालाहिंद मजदूर सभा जिलाध्यक्ष अब्दुल गफूर कहते हैं कि यह एक बड़े गबन का मामला बनता है। नियमों के तहत संवेदक को काटी गई राशि के बराबर राशि कर्मचारियों के पीएफ खाते में जमा करानी चाहिए थी, लेकिन कर्मचारियों सहित खुद के हिस्से की राशि को भी नियम विरुद्ध खुर्दबुर्द कर दिया। सीधेतौर पर कर्मचारियों के वेतन से काटी गई राशि का ही आकलन करें तो यह 30 लाख रुपए से अधिक का माना जाता है। एक कर्मचारी के वेतन से लगभग ढाई साल में 25 से 30 हजार रुपए की कटौती की गई। इसकी निष्पक्ष रूप से जांच होनी चाहिए। गबन का केस दर्ज होना चाहिए।^संविदा कर्मचारियों के पीएफ की राशि के मसले पर पहले के अधिकारियों ने कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं की, यह तो वे ही जानें। मेरे ज्वाॅइन करने पर मसला आया है। इसका अध्ययन करके राशि लौटाने का प्रयास करेंगे अन्यथा उच्च अधिकारियों से विमर्श करके कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।-जितेंद्र मीणा, ईओ, नगर पालिका लाखेरी

