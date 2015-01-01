पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिंता की बात:शादियों की धूम में कोरोना का सदमा

मांगरोल4 घंटे पहले
राज्य सरकार की हाल ही में जारी शादी विवाह के लिए कोरोना गाइडलाइन को देखते हुए शादी-विवाह के आयोजकों में चिंता पसर गई है। जिन लोगों ने देवोत्थान एकादशी के विवाह के लिए आमंत्रण पत्र वितरित कर दिए हैं, मैरिज हॉल बुक कर लिए हैं, किराने का सामान खरीद लिया है, हलवाई बुक हो चुके हैं, उनके सामने अब शादी करने का संकट पैदा हो गया है।

लोगों में संशय बना हुआ है कि जिन लोगों को निमंत्रण दिया है, वह सब अगर शादी में आ गए तो जुर्माना कौन भरेगा। राज्य सरकार के इस निर्णय से लोगों में रोष है। वहीं कई शादी विवाह के आयोजक वाले परिजन चिंतित हैं और राज्य सरकार को कोस रहे हैं। कस्बे में 25 नवंबर देवोत्थान एकादशी पर लगभग सौ से अधिक विवाह के आयोजन होने हैं, जिनके लिए सभी धर्मशालाएं एवं मैरिज हॉल बुक है, अब देखना यह है कि प्रशासन कोरोना की गाइडलाइन का कितना पालन करवाता है।

25 नवंबर के लिए एसडीएम कार्यालय में आए विवाह के 40 पत्र: देवोत्थान के साथ ही शादी समारोह की धूम देखी जा रही है। कस्बे के मैरिज हॉल, निजी संस्थाएं बुक हैं। कोरोना के चलते आयोजकों की ओर से भी शादी समारोह में सतर्कता बरती जा रही है। एसडीएम कार्यालय में 25 नवंबर के लिए विवाह परमिशन के लिए 40 पत्र आए हैं।

सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन अनुसार शादी समारोह में भी मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना अनिवार्य रखी गई है। सौ से अधिक लोग जुटाने, बाजे, डीजे आदि पर पाबंदी है, ऐसे में लोगों की ओर से भी सरकारी गाइडलाइन की पालना की जा रही है। लोग शादी समारोह स्थल पर ही डीजे, घोड़ी, बाजे का आनंद ले रहे हैं।

