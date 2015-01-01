पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानलेवा लापरवाही:बार-बार टोकने के बावजूद चालक ने तेज रफ्तार से चलाई बस, 15 फीट गहरी खाई में गिरी, बाल-बाल बची सवारियां

मांगरोल36 मिनट पहले
बस पलटने के बाद शीशा तोड़कर बस के आगे जा गिरे बुजुर्ग दंपती
  • बस में 20-25 सवारियां थी, बुजुर्ग दंपती गंभीर घायल हुए, कुछ लोगों को मामूली चोटें आई

क्षेत्र के मांगरोल से सीसवाली रोड पर बस असंतुलित होकर करीब 15 फीट गहरी खाई में जा गिरी। गनीमत यह रही कि दुर्घटना में कोई बड़ी जनहानि नहीं हुई। बस सवार बुजुर्ग दंपति गंभीर घायल हुए हैं तथा कुछ लोगों को मामूली चोटें आई हैं। इस दौरान वहां से गुजर रहे मांगरोल एसडीएम शत्रुघ्न गुर्जर ने मौके पर रुककर गंभीर घायलों को अपनी गाड़ी से अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। साथ ही बस सवार अन्य लोगों से कुशलक्षेम ली।

पुलिस के अनुसार शनिवार शाम प्राइवेट बस कोटा से आ रही थी। इस दौरान बस में 20-25 सवारियां थी। बस चालक लापरवाही व तेज रफ्तार से चला रहा था। सवारियों के टाेकने के बाद भी नहीं मान रहा था। ऐसे में बोरदा के पास अचानक असंतुलित होकर सवारियों से भरी बस 15 फीट गहरी खाई में उतर गई। मौके पर चीख-पुकार मच मई। बस में सवार वृद्ध दंपति शीशे को तोड़ते हुए बस के आगे जा गिरे, गनीमत रही कि वे बस की चपेट में आने से बाल-बाल बचे।

फर्ज के साथ मानवता: रास्ते से गुजर रहे एसडीएम ने घायलों को संभाला,

एसडीएम शत्रुघ्न गुर्जर ने बताया कि वे स्टाफ के साथ शनिवार शाम करीब 4 बजे नहरों में टेल क्षेत्र का निरीक्षण करने के लिए रवाना हुए थे। इस दौरान बोरदा के पास पहुंचे ही थे कि यहां एक बस खाई में पड़ी हुई दिखी। मौके पर भीड़ भी लगी हुई थी।

ऐसे में किसी दुर्घटना का अंदेशा होने पर उन्होंने गाड़ी रुकवाई और दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस के पास पहुंचे। यहां एक कार को बचाने के चक्कर में बस असंतुलित होकर खाई में गिरने की दुघर्टना की बात सामने आई। बस में करीब 25 सवारियां थी।

उन्होंने घटना की जानकारी पुलिस व सीएचसी प्रभारी को दी। एसडीएम गुर्जर ने बिना देरी किए घायलों को त्वरित उपचार के लिए मांगरोल सीएचसी पहुंचाया। उनका कहना है कि एक जरा सी सजगता या सहयोग किसी की जिंदगी बचा सकते हैं, तो किसी घर के दीपक को बुझने से रोक सकते हैं। दुघर्टना होने पर आमजन व राहगीर को घायलों के त्वरित इलाज के लिए मदद करनी चाहिए।

हादसे में यह हुए घायल, चालक के खिलाफ केस

सीसवाली थानाधिकारी सुरेंद्र कुंतल ने बताया कि दुर्घटना में कोटड़ादीप सिंह निवासी मांगीलाल सुमन (50) व उसकी पत्नी गीताबाई (40) घायल हुए हैं। पुलिस ने अस्पताल पहुंचकर घायलों के पर्चा बयान लिए। पुलिस ने बस चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

