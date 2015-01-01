पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:मनोहरथाना में 1 लाख 2 हजार 52 मतदाता करेंगे वोटिंग

मनोहरथाना4 घंटे पहले
  • 142 पोलिंग बूथों पर 23 को जिपस व पंसस के लिए होगा मतदान

23 नवंबर को पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के जनपद व जिला परिषद के चुनाव होने हैं, जिनमें मनोहरथाना पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के 142 पोलिंग बूथों पर 1 लाख 2 हजार 652 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। प्रशासनिक अधिकारी मीटिंग और मतदान केंद्र के निरीक्षण में लगे हुए हैं। इस बार पंचायत समिति मनोहरथाना के पंचायत सदस्यों के 21 जनपद सदस्य के व जिला परिषद के मनोहरथाना क्षेत्र में 3 जिला परिषद सदस्य हैं। पिछली बार से इस बार 20 नए मतदान केंद्र बनाए हैं। एसडीएम मुनि देव यादव ने बताया कि 142 मतदान केंद्रों पर कुल मतदाता एक लाख दो हजार 652 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे, जिनमें 51913 पुरुष एवं 50699 महिला मतदाता है। इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण के मध्य नजर निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा प्रत्येक मतदान केंद्र पर पूर्व में 1100 तक मतदाता पर एक बूथ बनाया जाता था, लेकिन इस बार नई गाइडलाइन के अनुसार 900 या इससे कम मतदाताओं पर एक पोलिंग बूथ बनाया गया है, जिससे क्षेत्र में 20 नए पोलिंग बूथ बनाए गए। मतदान का समय सुबह 7:30 से शाम 5 तक का रहेगा।

