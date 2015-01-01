पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इनसे जिंदा है लोकतंत्र:100 वर्षीया वृद्धा पहुंची वोट डालने

मनोहरथाना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मनोहरथाना पंचायत समिति की ग्राम पंचायत बनेठ में 100 वर्षीया बुजुर्ग महिला मतदान करने पहुंची। यहां वार्ड संख्या 7 के पोलिंग बूथ नंबर 122 पर 100 वर्षीया बुजुर्ग महिला मथरी बाई व्हील चेयर पर अपना मतदान करने पहुंची। बुजुर्ग ने बताया कि अभी तक हर बार मतदान किया है। अपने जनप्रतिनिधि को चुनने के लिए सभी को आगे आना चाहिए, ताकि बेहतर जनप्रतिनिधि का चुनाव हो सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें