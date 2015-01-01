पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समाधान की मांग:किसानों ने मांगों को लेकर एसडीएम को दिया ज्ञापन

मनोहरथाना2 घंटे पहले
भारतीय किसान संघ के प्रतिनिधियों ने अपनी विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर शुक्रवार को एसडीएम को ज्ञापन दिया और समस्या के समाधान की मांग की। किसान संघ के राजेंद्र वर्मा ने बताया कि क्षेत्र के किसानों को फसल को सिंचाई करने के लिए दिन में 8 घंटे बिजली दी जाना चाहिए, किंतु दिन में पर्याप्त मात्रा में 8 घंटे बिजली नहीं दी जाती है।

जिससे सर्दी में किसानों को रात में भी अपने खेतों में सिंचाई करने की मजबूरी बनी है। वहीं ज्ञापन में पिछली खराब हुई फसल के मुआवजे की भी मांग की गई। सरकार द्वारा मुआवजा देने के बाद भी जो मुआवजा प्राप्त करने से वंचित रहे शेष किसानों को 2 वर्षों से अभी तक मुआवजा नहीं दिया गया है, इन किसानों को शीघ्र मुआवजा दिया जाए। ज्ञापन देने वालों में किसान संघ के प्रतिनिधि राजेंद्र वर्मा, नेमीचंद, मुकुट बिहारी, पप्पू लाल, प्रभुलाल, बद्रीलाल, रवि शर्मा, मांगीलाल, फूलचंद, गुलाबचंद आदि किसान संघ के प्रतिनिधि मौजूद रहे।

