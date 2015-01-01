पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण:प्रथम चरण का मतदान कल, एरिया मजिस्ट्रेट ने लिया बूथों का जायजा

मनोहरथाना2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंचायतराज चुनाव के मद्देनजर एरिया मजिस्ट्रेट मोहम्मद जुनेद ने मनोहरथाना क्षेत्र के पोलिंग बूथों का निरीक्षण कर स्थिति का जायजा लिया। यहां प्रथम चरण के तहत 23 नवंबर को पंचायत समिति सदस्य और जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए मतदान होना है।

एसडीएम मुनि देव यादव ने बताया कि शनिवार को मतदान केंद्रों का सघन दौरा कर निरीक्षण किया। इस मौके पर पुलिस फोर्स ने फ्लैग मार्च किया। खेरखेड़ा, चांदीपुर शोरती, जावर की ठीकरिया अर्जुनपुरा ग्राम पंचायत भ्रमण कर मतदान केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया।

पिड़ावा. पंचायत समिति पिड़ावा में तीसरे चरण में होने वाले चुनावों को लेकर रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एसडीएम उम्मेदसिंह ने उपखंड कार्यालय में कंट्रोल रूम स्थापित किया है। कंट्रोल रूम 24 घंटे कार्य करेगा। जिसके लिए धरोनिया के प्रधानाचार्य टीआर सीरवी को प्रभारी बनाया गया है।

चुनाव प्रभारी हरीश सुप्याल ने बताया कि एक दिसंबर को तीसरे चरण में होने वाले पंचायत समिति पिड़ावा के पंचायत समिति सदस्य व जिला परिषद के चुनाव के लिए उपखण्ड कार्यालय में कंट्रोल रूम की स्थापना की गई है। कंट्रोल रूम 24 घंटे कार्य करेगा। कंट्रोल रूम के लिए तीन शिफ्ट में 8 कार्मिकों को तैनात किया गया है। चुनाव से संबंधित समस्या व शिकायत के लिए कोई भी व्यक्ति कंट्रोल रूम में 07434-258453 पर बता सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें