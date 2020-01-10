पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत:मनरेगा सहायक के खिलाफ थाने में शिकायत

नमाना13 घंटे पहले
  • गाली गलौज, मारपीट व पंचायत में नहीं आने की धमकी देने का आरोप

करजूना गांव की वार्ड 4 की वार्ड पंच रीना गुर्जर व उसके पति नरेश गुर्जर ने नमाना थाने में आकर मनरेगा सहायक के खिलाफ अभद्रता, मारपीट और सिलोर पंचायत में नहीं आने की धमकी की शिकायत दी है। रीना गुर्जर ने बताया कि करजूना वार्ड चार सिलोर ग्राम पंचायत में आने से मैने पंचायत में जाकर मनरेगा सहायक से मनरेगा के तहत चल रहे कार्यों में वार्ड 4 लोगों को रोजगार देने की मांग कही। इस पर मनरेगा सहायक ने मेरे साथ बदतमीजी करते हुए पंचायत में नहीं आने की धमकी दी। इसी बात को लेकर वार्ड पंच रीना गुर्जर व उसके के पति नरेश गुर्जर नमाना थाने पहुंचे और एसआई लादूराम मीणा को शिकायत देकर मनरेगा सहायक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की। कांग्रेस नेता मनीष मीणा, नाथूलाल, भंवरलाल, बाबूलाल मौजूद रहे।

