लूट:बैंक जा रहे टोल प्लाजाकर्मियों से 15 हजार और साेने की चेन छीनी

नैनवां21 मिनट पहले
  • रजलावता मोड की घटना, हमला कर की लूट

नेशनल हाइवे-148 डी पर नैनवां के करीबी पलाई (टोंक) स्थित टोल प्लाजा के दो कर्मचारियों के साथ शनिवार सुबह बाइक पर आए तीन बदमाशों ने मारपीट कर एक कर्मचारी की जेब में रखे 15 हजार रुपए व गले में पहनी सोने की चेन छीनकर भाग गए।

जिस तरह से बदमाशों ने वारदात की, उससे लगता है कि उन्होंने पहले रैकी की हाेगी। उन्हें इस बात का अंदाजा था कि दोनों कर्मचारी कहां जा रहे हैं। टोलकर्मी इटावा निवासी दीपक शर्मा ने बताया कि वह अपने साथी चेतन राणा के साथ स्कूटी से ड्यूटी समाप्त कर नैनवां बैंक में कैश जमा करवाने जा रहा था। टोल प्लाजा से आधे किमी दूर काशपुरियां गांव की ओर से एक बाइक पर सवार तीन जने पीछे लग गए।

किसी भी घटना से अंजान होकर हम अपने रास्ते चल रहे थे, लेकिन रजलावता गांव से 4 किमी पहले पीछे आ रहे युवकों ने हमारी स्कूटी के आगे बाइक रोक दी। रुकते ही तीनों सरिये-लकड़ी निकालकर हम पर टूट पड़े। गले से सवा तोले की सोने की चेन तोड़ ली और पेंट की जेब में रखे 15 हजार निकाल लिए। इसके बाद उसने नैनवां पुलिस को घटनाक्रम की सूचना दी और उपचार के लिए दोनों जने अस्पताल पहुंचे।

कर्मचारी ने एक की पहचान की: दीपक ने बताया कि तीनों बदमाशों में से एक को वह पहचानता है। उसकी पहचान उसने गंभीरी निवासी लखनलाल के रूप में की है। दीपक का कहना है कि सामने आने पर दो बदमाशों को भी पहचान लेगा।

हथियार से हमला करने से दीपक के दोनों पैरों व हाथों, सिर व पीठ व साथी चेतन के बाएं हाथ की कलाई, उंगलियों, दाएं हाथ व पैर पर चोट लगी है। दोनों को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद अस्पताल से छुट्‌टी कर दी गई।

टोल कर्मचारियों के साथ हुई मारपीट व छीना-झपटी की रिपोर्ट मिली है। केस दर्ज कर घटना की जांच की जा रही है।

-रामलाल मीणा, सीआई नैनवां

