धनतेरस पर बाजारों में खरीदी:नैनवां, केपाटन, करवर, देई त्योहारी रौनक में सजे

नैनवां5 मिनट पहले
  • गांवों-कस्बों के बाजारों में बढ़ गई खरीदारों की चहल-पहल
  • नैनवां में ढाई करोड़ का कारोबार

धनतेरस पर बाजारों में खरीदारों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। शहर में ढाई करोड़ से अधिक का कारोबार हुआ। ग्रामीणों व शहरवासियों ने दीपावली की पूजन की सामग्री, मिठाई, आभूषण, बर्तन, रेडिमेड कपड़े, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटमों, बाइक, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स के साथ-साथ ट्रैक्टराें की भी बिक्री हुई।

बाइक, रेडीमेड, मनिहारी, किराने व आभूषणों की दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भारी भीड़ देखने को मिली। त्योहारी खरीदारी के चलते दुकानदारों के चेहरे पर भी रौनक रही। लॉकडाउन से सुस्ताए मार्केट में पहली बार ग्राहकों की भीड़ देखने को मिली। दीपोत्सव के शुभारंभ पर शुक्रवार को शहर के बाजार में ग्राहकों की भारी चहल-पहल रही। भीड़ को देखते हुए पुलिस ने बाजार में वाहनों की आवाजाही बंद कर दी। बाइक सवारों के बाजार में जाने व दुकानों के आगे अस्थाई दुकानों लगाने से शहरवासियों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ गई। पुलिस व प्रशासन मास्क की पालना करवाने में जुटे रहे। लोगों ने धनतेरस के मौके पर जमकर खरीदारी की।

करवर. कस्बे में शुक्रवार को ग्रामीणों द्वारा जमकर खरीदारी करने से दुकानदारों के चेहरों पर रौनक रही। दीपोत्सव पर्व के चलते कपड़े, मणिहारी, सजावटी सामानों, मिट्टी के बर्तनों, बर्तन, किराना, शृंगार सामानों, मिष्ठान की दुकानों में गहमा गहमी रही। कस्बे के बाजार व बस स्टैंड पर लोगों की आवाजाही के चलते खासी भीड़ रही, पूर्व तैयारियों के चलते गृहणियों घरों की सार-संभाल से निबटकर स्वादिष्ठ व्यंजन तैयार करने में मशगूल रही। देई. धनतेरस पर शुक्रवार को बाजार में लोगों ने खरीदारी की, जिससे दिनभर बाजार में चहल बनी रही। धनतेरस की खरीदारी के लिए दुकानदारों ने अपनी दुकानें सुबह से ही सजाकर ग्राहकों के लिए शुरू कर दी थी। दिन के परवान चढ़ने के साथ ही दुकानों पर ग्रामीणों की भीड़ नजर आई। इससे दुकानदार भी खुश रहे। ग्रामीणों ने पोस्टर, पशुओं के सजावटी सामान, कपड़े, जूते, मटकियां, दीपक, चप्पल, मनिहारी के सामान, आभूषण, लक्ष्मी पूजन सामग्री की खरीदारी की।

