चुनाव:नैनवां क्षेत्र में आज शाम 5 बजे थम जाएगा चुनावी शोर

नैनवां4 घंटे पहले
  • नैनवां पंचायत समिति में 19 वार्डों, जिला परिषद के चार और एक आंशिक वार्ड में 27 काे वोटिंग

नैनवां पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में 19 वार्डों, जिला परिषद के चार और एक आंशिक वार्ड में 27 नवंबर काे मतदान हाेगा। इसके लिए बुधवार शाम 5 बजे चुनाव प्रचार थम जाएगा। चुनाव मैदान में अपना भाग्य आजमा रहे राजनीतिक दलों के साथ-साथ निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी भी प्रचार में पूरा दम लगा रहे हैं।

भाजपा की ओर से भीलवाड़ा सांसद सुभाष बहेड़िया, पूर्व कृषिमंत्री प्रभुलाल सैनी चुनाव प्रचार कर चुके हैं। वहीं, कांग्रेस की ओर से खेल राज्यमंत्री अशोक चांदना चुनाव प्रचार के अंतिम दिन बुधवार को नुक्कड़ सभाएं और दौरा करेंगे। चांदना इससे पहले भी एक बार दौरा कर चुके हैं। प्रचार के अंतिम दिन प्रत्याशी रैलियां-सभा शाम 5 बजे तक ही कर सकेंगे। इसके साथ क्षेत्र में चुनावी शोर थम जाएगा। इसके बाद घर-घर जाकर दस्तक देंगे। नैनवां पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में 19 वार्डों में 45 प्रत्याशी अपना भाग्य आजमा रहे हैं, जिन्होंने प्रचार में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी है।

जोनल व सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेटों काे दी ट्रेनिंग
पंचायतराज आम चुनाव-2020 के तहत नैनवां पंचायत समिति में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के निर्वाचन के लिए नियुक्त 11 जोनल और 4 सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेटों के साथ शेष बचे हुए आरक्षित सेक्टर एवं जोनल मजिस्ट्रेटों का प्रशिक्षण कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में हुआ।

प्रशिक्षण को संबोधित करते हुए जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने निर्देश दिए कि निर्वाचन के दौरान शांतिपूर्ण एवं निष्पक्ष चुनाव करवाने के साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के संबंध में सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित गाइडलाइन की पालना करवाई जाए। प्रशिक्षण के दौरान उपजिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एयू खान, ईवीएम प्रभारी ऋषिराज शर्मा, मास्टर ट्रेनर खुमानसिंह एवं चंद्रप्रकाश राठौर मौजूद रहे।

