पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:मिलावटखोरों पर बड़ी कार्रवाई; नैनवां में 192 किलो टोस्ट व 648 किलो मैदा जब्त, बेच रहे थे बदबूदार रसगुल्ले, बचने के लिए फेंक दिए

नैनवां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टीम ने सीलनयुक्त दाल, पिस्ता कतरन, बेकरी उत्पाद जब्त, अवधिपार खाद्य सामग्री को नष्ट करवाया, दो सैंपल लिए

मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ चल रहे शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत कलेक्टर आशीष गुप्ता के निर्देशानुसार एसडीएम श्योराम के नेतृत्व में प्रशासन, रसद, खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की संयुक्त टीम ने शहर में कुछ प्रतिष्ठानों पर जांच कर बड़ी कार्रवाई की। इसमें अवधि पार खाद्य सामग्री जब्त कर नष्ट की गई। दो सैंपल लेकर खाद्य सामग्री को सीज किया। मिठाई की दुकान के एक गोदाम से 11 घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर जब्त किए। संयुक्त टीम के आने की जानकारी मिलने पर जांच से बचने के लिए दुकानदार अपनी-अपनी दुकानें बंदकर इधर-उधर हो गए। टीम में शामिल एसडीएम श्योराम के नेतृत्व में तहसीलदार अमितेश मीना, रसद विभाग के प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक महकरणसिंह, खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी गिरिराज शर्मा, एएसआई मोहनलाल मीना के नेतृत्व में पुलिस जाब्ते को साथ लेकर कार्रवाई की गई।
संयुक्त टीम ने यह की कार्रवाई
संयुक्त टीम फर्म लोकेश इंटरप्राइजेज पर पहुंची तो ताला लटका मिला। टीम इसके गोदाम पर पहुंची, वहां भी बंद मिला। इस पर टीम में शामिल अधिकारियों ने फोन कर लोकेश इंटरप्राइजेज के मालिक को गोदाम पर बुलवाकर जांच शुरू की। जांच के दौरान ऐसे टोस्ट मिले, जिन पर उत्पादन और एक्सपायरी डेट नहीं लिखी हुई थी। टोस्ट का सैंपल जांच के लिए लेकर 192 किलो टोस्ट सीज किए। इसी की दूसरी फर्म सुधीर सेल्स के गोदाम पर जांच की गई तो वहां पर उत्पादक तिथि व एक्सपायरी डेट नहीं लिखी हुई मेदा मिली। इस पर सैंपल लेकर 648 किलो मेदा सीज की गई। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी गिरिराज शर्मा ने बताया कि दोनों फर्मो से टोस्ट व मेदा के सैंपल लेकर गोदाम में मिले टोस्ट व मेदा को सीज किया है। सैंपल की जांच रिपोर्ट आने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

यह तो होना ही था...10 टिन रसगुल्ले फेंक दिए, बेच रहे थे खराब दाल, जब्त किए

संयुक्त टीम ने मिष्ठान भंडार से 11 घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर जब्त
संयुक्त टीम ने एक मिष्ठान भंडार के गोदाम पर जांच की तो घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर मिठाई बनाने के काम में लिए जा रहे थे। गोदाम में 9 व दुकान पर 2 सिलेंडर काम में लिए जा रहे थे। टीम ने 11 सिलेंडर जब्त कर गैस एजेंसी नैनवां के सुपुर्द किया। प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक महकरणसिंह ने बताया कि घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर व्यावसायिक कार्यो में काम लेने पर फर्म के खिलाफ कलेक्टर न्यायालय में आवश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई के लिए पेश किया जाएगा।

देई : 173 किलो नमकीन सील, ब्रेड-ब्रेकरी प्राॅडक्ट नष्ट किए
देई. शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत गुरुवार को नैनवां एसडीएम श्योराम के नेतृत्व में खाद्य सुरक्षा की टीम ने कस्बे में किराना, मिष्ठान भंडार व दुग्ध डेयरी का निरीक्षण कर खाद्य पदार्थो के सैंपल लिए। जैसे ही अन्य दुकानदारों को निरीक्षण की जानकारी मिली तो कई दुकानदार दुकानें बंद कर चले गए। एसडीएम श्योराम ने बताया कि खाद्य सुरक्षा टीम के साथ कस्बे के गोस्वामी मिष्ठान भंडार व देवनारायण दुग्ध डेयरी पर खाद्य पदार्थाें की जांच करने के बाद टीम ने बूंदी रोड पर मनीष किराना की दुकान पर पहुंची, लेकिन दुकानदार बंद कर चला गया। इस पर टीम अधिकारियों द्वारा दुकान पर लिखे मोबाइल नम्बर पर फोन कर दुकानदार को दुकान सीज करने की चेतावनी दी तो वे दुकान पहुंचा। इसके बाद दुकान खुलवाकर टीम ने गहन जांच कर नमकीन पर पैकिंग ट्रेड व बैंच नंबर नहीं होने से 173 किलो नमकीन सील की। इसके अलावा 43 किलो ब्रेड व 10 किलो ब्रेकरी प्रोडक्ट को नष्ट किया। टीम में नैनवां तहसीलदार अमितेष कुमार मीना, जिला खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी गिरिराज शर्मा, प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक महिकरण सिंह, डेयरी सुपरवाइजर रामस्वरूप मीणा व देई पुलिस का जाब्ता शामिल रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें