चुनावी रणनीति:नैनवां: 12 वार्डों में भाजपा-कांग्रेस के बीच मुकाबला, 7 वार्डों में त्रिकोणात्मक संघर्ष

नैनवां3 घंटे पहले
  • पंचायत समिति चुनाव में नाम वापसी के बाद नैनवां, हिंडौली, केपाटन, तालेड़ा में आपसी मुकाबले की हुई तस्वीर साफ

पंचायतीराज चुनाव में पंचायत समिति सदस्य के 19 वार्ड में नाम वापसी के बाद चुनाव की तस्वीर साफ हो गई है। चार प्रत्याशियों के चुनाव मैदान से नाम वापस लेने के बाद 19 वार्ड में 45 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में डट गए हैं।पंचायत समिति के 12 वार्डाें में कांग्रेस व भाजपा के बीच सीधा मुकाबला होगा। जबकि 7 वार्डाें में त्रिकोणात्मक मुकाबले की स्थिति बन गई है। वार्ड 1 में कोमल (कांग्रेस) व सुरेंद्र (भाजपा), वार्ड 6 में इन्द्राबाई (भाजपा) व मनीषाकुमारी (कांग्रेस), वार्ड 8 में कमला (कांग्रेस) व कुमारी राकेश (भाजपा), वार्ड 9 में अनिता (भाजपा) व मैना (कांग्रेस), वार्ड 10 में पन्नालाल (कांग्रेस) व शैतानसिंह (भाजपा), वार्ड 11 में रामप्रकाश (कांग्रेस) व श्योकरण (भाजपा), वार्ड 13 में बुद्धिबाई (कांग्रेस) व सुनीता (भाजपा), वार्ड 14 में मिथलेश (कांग्रेस) व संतोष (भाजपा), वार्ड 15 में मोरपाल (भाजपा) व रामचंद्र (कांग्रेस), वार्ड 17 में कालूराम (भाजपा) व मोहनलाल (कांग्रेस), वार्ड 18 में कविता (कांग्रेस) व रमेशीदेवी (भाजपा), वार्ड 19 में रेशमसिंह (भाजपा) व लेखराज (कांग्रेस) के बीच सीधा मुकाबला होगा।इसी प्रकार, वार्ड 2 में दीक्षांत (भाजपा), शंकरलाल (कांग्रेस), गणेश (निर्दलीय), वार्ड 3 में मोहनलाल (भाजपा), राजूलाल (कांग्रेस), सत्यनारायण (बसपा), वार्ड 4 में मिथलेश शर्मा (कांग्रेस), रूकमा (भाजपा), कल्याणी (निर्दलीय), वार्ड 5 में बच्छराज (कांग्रेस), भवानी लाल (भाजपा), राजूलाल (निर्दलीय), वार्ड 7 में रामधणी (बसपा), रामप्रसादी (कांग्रेस), बच्ची (भाजपा), वार्ड 12 में ललिताबाई (भाजपा), सुगना (कांग्रेस), हरबाई (बसपा), वार्ड 16 में पदम (भाजपा), मनोज (कांग्रेस), व मांगीलाल (निर्दलीय) के बीच त्रिकोणात्मक मुकाबला होगा।21 महिलाएं मैदान में: पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए 45 प्रत्याशियों में से 21 महिला प्रत्याशी भी चुनाव मैदान में हैं।बसपा भी 3 वार्डाें में मैदान मेंकांग्रेस व भाजपा ने सभी 19 वार्डों में अपने प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में उतारे हैं, जबकि बहुजन समाज पार्टी (बसपा) ने भी तीन वार्डों वार्ड नंबर 3, वार्ड 7, वार्ड 12 से अपने उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में उतारे हैं।

नैनवां: टिकट वितरण पर नाराजगी जताईनैनवां. जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष रामबाबू शर्मा ने विधायक रामनारायण मीना के पुत्र शिव मीणा का टिकट काटने को दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण व कांग्रेस के लिए नुकसानदायक बताया है। रामबाबू शर्मा ने बताया कि रामनारायण मीणा विधायक व सांसद रह चुके हैं। जिलेभर में इनका लाभ मिलता। साथ ही शर्मा ने कहा कि एक भी ब्राह्मण को कांग्रेस ने जिला परिषद का उम्मीदवार नहीं बनाना भी निराशाजनक है।जजावर. पंचायतीराज चुनाव-2020 को लेकर भाजपा नेता एवं पूर्व सरपंच वीरेंद्रसिंह हाड़ा के नेतृत्व में चुनावी अभियान का विधिवत श्रीगणेश किया गया। इससे पूर्व हाड़ा की अध्यक्षता में पंचायत क्षेत्र के कार्यकर्ताओं एवं समाजाें से जुड़े प्रभावशाली लोगों की बैठक हुई, जिसमें उन्हाेंने कार्यकर्ताओं से गिले-शिकवे दूर कर जातिवाद के रूझान से ऊपर उठते हुए एक्टिव मोड़ पर रहकर तैयारी में जुटने के लिए निर्देशित किया। बैठक में कार्यकर्ताओंं को विश्वास दिलाया कि पंचायत समिति के इस वार्ड से सबकी मेहनत से ही कार्यकर्ताओं एवं आमजन की जीत होगी। बैठक के बाद कार्यकर्ताओं ने लोगों से दीवाली की रामा-श्याम की।पंसस से नामांकन वापस लियाजयस्थल. केपाटन पंचायत समिति में भाजपा व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में हनुमान पारेता ने आवेदन किया था, लेकिन पार्टी द्वारा सिंबल नहीं मिलने के कारण एवं भाजपा प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष एवं विधायक चंद्रकांता मेघवाल के कहने से अपना नामांकन वापस ले लिया। इस दौरान सरपंच शुभांक दौराश्री, गोपाल पचेरवाल, भाजपा ग्रामीण मंडल अध्यक्ष गोपाललाल नागर व कई लोग मौजूद रहे।

