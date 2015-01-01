पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ा हादसा:बेकाबू ट्रोले ने मां-बेटी को कुचला, बेटी की मौत

नैनवां4 घंटे पहले
  • बड़ा हादसा : नैनवां में देरशाम घनी आबादी में घुसे ट्रोले ने गढ़पोल दरवाजे पर 6 बाइक रौंदी

नैनवां शहर में शुक्रवार देरशाम को घनी आबादी में घुसे एक अनियंत्रित ट्रोले ने गढ़पोल दरवाजे के मां-बेटी को कुचल दिया। जिससे बेटी की मौत हो गई और इसकी मां गंभीर घायल हुई।जिसको उपचार के लिए कोटा रेफर किया है। इतना ही नहीं ट्रोला ने करीब 6 खड़ी बाइक को रौंद दिया। ट्रोला ने नगर पालिका भवन के बाहर खड़ी कार को चपेट में लेकर घसीट के बढ़ने लगा तो कार में बैठे तीन जनों ने कूद कर अपनी जान बचाई। शहर में रास्ते के कई मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। रात का समय होने से सड़क पर आवाजाही कम होने से बड़ा हादसा टल गया, फिर दुखद हादसा हो ही गया। मां-बेटी बुर्ज के बालाजी के दर्शन कर घर जा जा रही थी तब यह हादसा हुआ। गढ़पोल दरवाजे से शहर में जाने का प्रमुख मार्ग सकड़ा होने के कारण भारी वाहन शहर के अंदर नहीं जाते है, लेकिन ट्रोला दरवाजे में होकर अंदर घुस गया। दरवाजे के बाहर मां-बेटी को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। जिससे प्रियल जैन उर्फ काया (15) व इसकी मां रेखा (40) घायल हो गई। जिनको लोगों ने अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां प्रियल को डॉक्टरों मृत घोषित कर दिया और इसकी मां रेखा गंभीर घायल होने से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद कोटा रेफर कर दिया। पुलिस ने प्रियल के शव को अस्पताल में मोर्चरी में रखवाया, जिसका शनिवार सुबह पोस्टमार्टम होगा। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही एसडीएम श्योराम, डीएसपी केसी जाट, थानाधिकारी मुकेश यादव सहित जाब्ता मौके पर पहुंच और आम रास्ते मे फंसे ट्रोला को नगर पालिका के चालक दयाराम गुर्जर ने जेसीबी से टोडापोल दरवाजे से बाहर निकाला। समाचार लिखे जाने तक पुलिस कार्रवाई जारी थी।एक के बाद एक घटनादेर शाम को सबसे पहले पालिका भवन के बाहर कार खड़ी कर में बूंदी जा रहे आफताब सहित 3 जने बैठे। ट्रोला कर को घसिट कर ले जाने लगा तो तीनों ने कूदकर अपने आप का बचाया। तेज रफ्तार ट्रोला इसके बाद शहर में गढपोल दरवाजे से अंदर घुस गया और बालाजी के दर्शन कर घर जा रही मां-बेटी को कुचल कर आगे बढ़ा ओर टोड़ापोल पर दरवाजे की तरफ रास्ते में खड़ी बाइकों को रौंदता हुआ गुलरिया के पास एक मंदिर का चबूतरा व सीढियों को तोड़ता हुआ दपोले के पास भरनी वाले के मकान व दुकान पर जाकर फंस गया। इसके बाद चालक मौके से भाग गया और खलासी एक मकान में घुस गया। जहां भीड़ जमा हो गई बाद में पुलिस ने खलासी को थाने पहुंचाया। इससे पहले रास्ते में ट्रोले ने कई मकानों के छज्जे व चबूतरियों को भी तोड़ दिया।भीड़ लगी रहीइस हादसे की खबर शहर में आग की तरह फैल गई और जिसने भी सुना व घटनास्थल की तरफ दौड़ पड़ा और भारी भीड़ जमा हो गई।

