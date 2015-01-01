पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नैनवां शहर में रात की घटना:गोदाम में लगी आग, 25 लाख के कपड़ों का स्टॉक राख

नैनवां26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कपड़े की दुकान के गोदाम में आग से लाखों का कपड़ा जलकर राख
  • आग पर काबू पाने में लगे 3 घंटे, दमकल भी सूचना के डेढ़ घंटे देरी से आई

शहर के सदर बाजार में बीती रात कपड़े के गाेदाम में लगी भीषण आग लग गई, जिसमें 25 लाख का कपड़ा जलकर राख होने का दावा किया गया। आग की भीषणता का अंदाजा इससे लगाया जा सकता है कि गोदाम की दीवारों में दरारें आकर छत व दीवारों का प्लास्टर उखड़ गया।

आग लगने का पता अलसुबह चला, जब दुकानदार घनश्याम अरोड़ा मंदिर में दर्शन कर लौट रहा था। उसने गोदाम से धुआं निकलता देखकर पान की दुकान संचालक सुरेश शर्मा को बताया। सुरेश तुरंत गोदाम मालिक शंभुदयाल जोशी के घर पर पहुंचा। उन्हें बताया कि गोदाम से धुआं निकल रहा है। शंभुदयाल के दाे बेटे तुरंत सदर बाजार पहुंचे।

पड़ाेसियाें के सहयोग से गोदाम का ताला तोड़ा। साथ ही दमकल के लिए नगर पालिका को सूचित किया। इस बीच पुलिस आ गई। सूचना देने के डेढ़ घंटे बाद दमकल अाई, तब तक लोग अपने स्तर पर आग बुझाने में लगे थे। तीन घंटे के बाद आग बुझाई जा सकी। इसमें पानी के टैंकर व ट्यूबवैल का भी सहयोग लिया गया।

आग को काबू करने का प्रयास करते दमकलकर्मी और क्षेत्रवासी
दूसरी मंजिल पर बना हुआ था गोदाम: शंभुदयाल जोशी का कपड़े का शाेरूम सदर बाजार में है। इसके नजदीक ही उन्होंने कपड़े का स्टॉक रखने के लिए गोदाम किराये पर ले रखा है। गोदाम की नीचे दो दुकानें किराने की है। गोदाम पर जाने वाली सीढ़ियां सीधी गोदाम के चैनल गेट के पास है। आग इतनी भीषण थी कि लगातार पानी डालने के बावजूद दीवारें तपती रही, जिसे नजदीक जाने वालों ने महसूस किया।

चैनल गेट खाेलते ही उड़ गए व्यापारी पुत्रों के होश

शंभुदयाल के पुत्र अनुराग व विकास ने दमकल आने से पहले हिम्मत कर गोदाम का चैनल गेट खोला तो राख में तब्दील हुए माल को देखकर दोनों भाइयों के होश उड़ गए। हालांकि वहां मौजूद लोगों ने उन्हें हिम्मत देनी चाही, लेकिन नुकसान लाखों में हुआ था। दोनों भाई बस यही कह रहे थे कि सबकुछ राख हो गया।

रिपाेर्ट में कारण का खुलासा नहीं: कपड़े के गोदाम में किस समय आग लगी इस बात का खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है और ना ही कारण ही स्पष्ट हुआ है। शंभुदयाल जोशी बीमारी के चलते जयपुर में इलाज करवा रहे हैं। उनके दोनों बेटे ही दुकान संभाल रहे हैं। उनकी तरफ से जो रिपोर्ट दी गई है, उसमें आग लगने का कारण खुलासा नहीं हुआ है। सीआई रामलाल मीना ने बताया कि व्यापारी के बेटे अनुराग ने रिपोर्ट दी है, जिसकी जांच कर रहे हैं।

दमकल के देरी से आने पर क्षेत्रवासी आक्राेशित

आग की सूचना देने के बाद भी डेढ़ घंटे बाद दमकल के आने पर क्षेत्रवासी आक्राेशित हाे गए। इस बीच भारी भीड़ लग गई। पूर्व पार्षद रजनीश शर्मा, सुनील मारवाड़ा, सुरेश शर्मा ने कहा कि घटनास्थल से नगर पालिका की दूरी मात्र पौन किमी है।

दमकल 5-10 मिनट में आ जानी चाहिए, जाे डेढ़ घंटे देरी से आई। तब तक कई लोग अपने स्तर पर प्रयास में जुटे थे। हालांकि नगर पालिका की ईओ महिमा डांगी ने इन आरोपों को खारिज करते हुए कहा कि 7 बजकर 1 मिनट पर कर्मचारी के पास कॉल आया और 7 बजकर 12 मिनट पर दमकल पहुंच गई थी।

