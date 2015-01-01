पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राहत:कोटा में मार्च तक पाइपलाइन से दिए जाएंगे 10 हजार गैस कनेक्शन

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आरएसजीएल के चेयरमैन और प्रमुख सचिव माइंस व पेट्रोलियम अजिताभ शर्मा ने बताया कि कोटा में पाइपलाइन से 10 हजार नए घरेलू गैस कनेक्शन मार्च तक दिए जाएंगे वहीं दस हजार घरों में पाइपलाइन से घरेलू गैस का वितरण जारी है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि पाइपलाइन के माध्यम से घरेलू गैस का वितरण, उद्योगों के लिए गैस की आपूर्ति और सीएनजी स्टेशनों की स्थापना के कार्य को तेजी गति की जरूरत है।

राज्य के 19 शहरों में अलग-अलग कंपनियां इस कार्य को कर रही है। अजिताभ शर्मा ने यह जानकारी मंगलवार को खनिज भवन में आरएसजीएल की वेबिनार के माध्यम से आयोजित सातवीं वार्षिक साधारण सभा को संबोधित करते हुए दी। उन्होंने कहा कि बढ़ते प्रदूषण और लागत को देखते हुए पीएनजी और सीएनजी वितरण नेटवर्क विकसित कर गैस आपूर्ति आज की बड़ी जरूरत है।

राजस्थान गैस का लाभ दाे गुना बढ़ा: राजस्थान राज्य गैस लि. ने वर्ष 2020 में दो गुणी बढ़ोतरी करने के साथ खर्चों में कमी की है। अजिताभ शर्मा ने बताया कि वित्तीय वर्ष 2020 में आरएसजीएल का लाभ 5 करोड़ 38 लाख से बढ़कर 12 करोड़ 63 लाख रुपए से अधिक हो गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें