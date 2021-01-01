पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्द दे रही है ये हड़ताल:22 जनवरी से रोज 2 घंटे कार्य बहिष्कार कर रहे हैं अस्पतालों के 1350 ठेका कर्मी

कोटा
मरीज शांतिबाई को एंबुलेंस से उतारने के लिए 11.30 तक भी स्ट्रेचर नहीं मिला तो परिजनों ने ही चादर में रखकर नीचे उतारा। - Dainik Bhaskar
मरीज शांतिबाई को एंबुलेंस से उतारने के लिए 11.30 तक भी स्ट्रेचर नहीं मिला तो परिजनों ने ही चादर में रखकर नीचे उतारा।
  • एमबीएस सहित चारों सरकारी अस्पतालों में व्यवस्था प्रभावित, मरीज परेशान

मेडिकल काॅलेज के चारों अस्पतालाें में कार्यरत ठेका कर्मचारी 22 जनवरी से रोज दाे घंटे का कार्य बहिष्कार कर रहे हैं। हड़ताल की वजह से गंभीर मरीजों को भी समय पर इलाज नहीं मिल पा रहा है। मरीजों को दो घंटे तक अस्पताल के बाहर ही इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है और ट्रॉली तक उपलब्ध नहीं हो पा रही है। इस वजह से मरीज को जमीन पर ही लेटना पड़ रहा है। वहीं, शनिवार से एमबीएस अस्पताल के सिक्योरिटी गार्ड भी ठेका कर्मचारियों के समर्थन में दो घंटे का कार्य बहिष्कार करेंगे।

1350 कर्मचारी इस आंदोलन में शामिल

मेडिकल कॉलेज के चारों अस्पतालों में करीब 1350 ठेका कर्मचारी कार्यरत हैं। अस्पतालों की बड़ी व्यवस्थाएं इन्हीं कार्मिकों के भरोसे है। एमबीएस अस्पताल में 529, नए अस्पताल में 659, जेकेलोन अस्पताल में करीब 150 और रामपुरा अस्पताल में 20 ठेका श्रमिक कार्यरत हैं।
^हमें 5-6 हजार रुपए मानदेय मिलता है। ठेकेदार के जरिए काम करने से न जॉब सिक्योरिटी है, न पैसा है। चुनाव से पहले सभी वादे करते हैं, लेकिन सत्ता में आकर भूल जाते हैं।
- दिलीप सिंगोर, अध्यक्ष, ठेका कर्मचारी संघर्ष समिति
^इन लोगों की मांगें स्थानीय स्तर की नहीं हैं, सरकार से संबंधित है। इनकी स्थानीय स्तर पर जो भी मांगें होती हैं, उन्हें संबंधित अस्पताल अधीक्षक देखते हैं और प्राथमिकता से दूर करने का प्रयास करते हैं। मांगों पर सरकार के स्तर पर ही निर्णय संभव है।
- डॉ. विजय सरदाना, प्रिंसिपल, मेडिकल कॉलेज

धरना देते रहे कर्मचारी; मरीजों के लिए स्ट्रेचर भी नहीं मिले, परिजनों को ऐसे ले जाना पड़ा

मरीज शांतिबाई को एंबुलेंस से उतारने के लिए 11.30 तक भी स्ट्रेचर नहीं मिला तो परिजनों ने ही चादर में रखकर नीचे उतारा और पर्ची नहीं बन पाने की वजह से करीब 1 घंटे तक शांति बाई काे सर्दी में सड़क पर ही लेटाकर रखा। बाद में जब ठेका कर्मी लौटे तो भर्ती कराया गया।

पर्ची काउंटर से लेकर ऑक्सीजन प्लांट तक के काम प्रभावित

अस्पतालों में वार्डों के अलावा रजिस्ट्रेशन काउंटर, कैश काउंटर, बीपीएल काउंटर, भामाशाह काउंटर, दवा काउंटर, ऑक्सीजन प्लांट, पूछताछ काउंटर, एक्सरे विभाग, लैब, ब्लड बैंक, रिकॉर्ड रूम आदि जगहों पर इन ठेका कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटियां होती हैं। दो घंटे की हड़ताल के दौरान इन सभी जगहों पर व्यवस्थाएं प्रभावित होती हैं।

इन पदों पर हैं ठेका कर्मचारी

अस्पतालों में ठेके पर वार्ड ब्वॉय, स्वीपर, डेटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर, प्लंबर, इलेक्ट्रिशियन, रेडियोग्राफर, नर्सेज, फार्मासिस्ट, लैब टेक्नीशियन, लैब सहायक, ईसीजी टेक्नीशियन, ओटी टेक्नीशियन, गार्डनर, सिक्योरिटी गार्ड, ट्रॉलीमैन आदि पदों पर कार्यरत है। इन सभी पदों पर कार्यरत ठेका श्रमिक 22 जनवरी से रोजाना दो घंटे का कार्य बहिष्कार कर रहे हैं।

ये प्रमुख मांगें

  • सभी को नियमित किया जाए।
  • नियमितीकरण होने तक संविदा यानी अनुबंध पर नियुक्ति दी जाए।
  • ठेका प्रथा यानी प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी सिस्टम को खत्म किया जाए।
  • सम्मानजनक मानदेय दिया जाए।
