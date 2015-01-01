पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल:147 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले, 3 की मौत

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • पिछले साल 17 नवंबर को चीन के वुहान में मिला था पहला कोरोना पेशेंट, बीमारी को एक साल पूरा हुआ, इस दौरान कोटा में 12654 मरीजों में से 12100 ठीक हुए

कोटा में कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति फिर से अलार्मिंग है। महज एक सप्ताह के अंतराल में कोविड हॉस्पिटल के रूप में संचालित नए अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों की संख्या दोगुनी हो गई है, यह आंकड़ा डॉक्टरों में चिंता का विषय बना हुआ है। अधीक्षक डॉ. सीएस सुशील ने बताया कि 9 नवंबर की रिपोर्ट के हिसाब से हमारे हॉस्पिटल में सिर्फ 109 मरीज एडमिट थे, इनमें निगेटिव, पॉजिटिव व सस्पेक्टेड सभी श्रेणी के मरीज शामिल थे। वहीं संख्या, मंगलवार को बढ़कर 200 पार कर गई है। मंगलवार सुबह तक 201 मरीज एडमिट थे और शाम तक 207 मरीज भर्ती थे। स्थिति को देखते हुए अब हम चिकित्सकों से बात करके फिर से वार्ड खोलने पर विचार कर रहे हैं। उधर, मंगलवार की रिपोर्ट में भी कोटा में 147 नए मरीज आए। बीते करीब 8 दिन से आंकड़ा 100 के पार जा रहा है। वहीं, कोटा के तीन मरीजों व झालावाड़ की एक महिला की कोविड हॉस्पिटल में मौत हुई है। सूत्रों ने बताया कि झालावाड़ निवासी 60 साल की महिला, कोटा के बजरंग नगर निवासी 69 साल के वृद्ध, बोरखेड़ा निवासी 48 साल के पुरुष व बृजराजपुरा निवासी 60 साल के बुजुर्ग की बीमारी से मौत हुई है। सरकारी रिपोर्ट में मंगलवार को सिर्फ एक मौत दर्शाई गई है।

कोटा एसीबी ने रतनपुर से जिन आरोपियों को पकड़ा था, उनमें से एक कोरोना संक्रमित

कोटा एसीबी द्वारा डूंगरपुर जिले में रतनपुर चेक पोस्ट पर अवैध वसूली करते पकड़े गए परिवहन विभाग के कार्मिकों में से एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। इसकी सूचना मिलते ही कोटा में एसीबी टीम अलर्ट हो गई, अधिकारियों ने निर्देशित किया है कि किसी को भी लक्षण दिखें तो तत्काल कोविड टेस्ट कराएं।

असल में एसीबी कोटा की टीम ने गुरुवार देर रात उक्त चेक पोस्ट पर कार्रवाई की थी और मौके से परवहन विभाग के उप निरीक्षक छगन मेघवाल, गार्ड जितेंद्र सिंह, महिपाल सिंह, पूरण सिंह तथा एक प्राइवेट कार्मिक नेपाल सिंह को अरेस्ट किया था। गिरफ्तारी के अगले दिन इन सभी आरोपियों को उदयपुर एसीबी कोर्ट में पेश किया गया, जहां से उन्हें न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेजने के आदेश दिए गए।

इससे पहले आरोपियों के कोविड सैंपल दिए गए थे, जिनकी रिपोर्ट में एक आरोपी जितेंद्र कोविड पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। कोटा एसीबी के एएसपी ठाकुर चंद्रशील ने बताया कि आरोपी में लक्षण नहीं थे, लेकिन रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है तो हमने अपनी टीम के सदस्यों को कहा है कि वे एहतियात बरतें और किसी भी तरह के लक्षण नजर आए तो तत्काल कोविड टेस्ट कराएं। सभी आरोपियों को उदयपुर जेल रखा गया है।

बारां जिला अस्पताल में कोविड टेस्ट की मंजूरी मिली
बारां जिला अस्पताल में स्थापित की गई कोविड लैब को आईसीएमआर की मंजूरी मिल गई है। वहीं, बूंदी के लिए यह प्रक्रिया अंतिम चरण में है। कोटा मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ. विजय सरदाना ने बताया कि दोनों जगह लैब स्थापित करने के लिए कोटा से दो विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सक भेजे हुए हैं, जो वहां जरूरी उपकरण इंस्टाॅल करवा रहे हैं।

बारां के लिए आईसीएमआर से परमिशन मिल गई है, बूंदी की भी मिल जाएगी। हम उम्मीद करते हैं कि अगले कुछ दिन में दोनों जगह कोविड टेस्ट शुरू कर दिए जाएंगे, इससे कोटा पर भार तो कम होगा ही, स्थानीय स्तर रोगियों को रिपोर्ट भी कम समय में मिल जाएगी। साथ ही वे जरूरत के हिसाब से सैंपलिंग भी बढ़ा पाएंगे।

