पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हड़ताल:जेकेलोन के 150 संविदाकर्मियों ने की हड़ताल, बोले-2 माह से वेतन, 3 माह से पीएफ बकाया, कैसे करें गुजारा

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुबह से ही अस्पताल गेट पर प्रदर्शन करते रहे संविदाकर्मी, कई विभागों में बिगड़ी व्यवस्था

जेकेलोन अस्पताल में कार्यरत करीब 150 संविदा कर्मचारियों ने साेमवार को हड़ताल कर दी। दाे माह का वेतन, तीन माह का पीएफ नहीं देने से खफा संविदाकर्मियों ने एक दिन पहले ही हड़ताल की चेतावनी दी थी। सुबह जैसे ही ओपीडी शुरू हुआ तो कोई भी संविदाकर्मी ड्यूटी पर नहीं गया और सभी गेट पर जमा होकर नारेबाजी करने लगे।

कर्मचारियों का कहना था कि वैसे ही हमें बहुत कम सैलेरी मिलती है, वह भी यदि समय पर नहीं मिले तो फिर कैसे गुजारा करेंगे। मामला तूल पकड़ता देख डीएसपी भगवत सिंह हिंगड़ व नयापुरा सीआई भवानी सिंह हॉस्पिटल पहुंचे और अधीक्षक डाॅ. एससी दुलारा की माैजूदगी में संविदाकर्मियाें और ठेकेदार के बीच वार्ता कराई।

अधीक्षक डाॅ. दुलारा ने कहा कि हमारे स्तर पर काेई बिल पेंडिंग नहीं रखा जाता, ठेकेदार समय पर कर्मचारियाें काे भुगतान नहीं कर रहा और पीएफ जमा कराने में भी गड़बड़ी की जा रही है। इस पर अधीक्षक ने एक लिखित शिकायत भी ठेकेदार के खिलाफ पुलिस को दी है। हालांकि बाद में ठेकेदार ने आज ही भुगतान जमा कराने का आश्वासन दिया और जमा नहीं कराने पर पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज करके कड़ी कार्रवाई की बात कही, तब जाकर शाम को कर्मचारी काम पर आए।

संविदाकर्मियों के दिनभर काम पर नहीं आने से पूरे अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाएं बिगड़ी रही। अस्पताल में ईसीजी टेक्नीशियन, आईसीयू, ओटी, लेबर रूम, ऑक्सीजन प्लांट समेत सभी जगहों पर संविदा कर्मी लगे हुए हैं। हड़ताल के मद्देनजर यहां वैकल्पिक व्यवस्थाएं भी ठीक से नहीं हो सकी। मरीजों के तीमारदारों को खुद ही स्ट्रेचर घसीटने पड़े।

यदि सैलेरी नहीं मिली तो आज से करेंगे 2 घंटे कार्य बहिष्कार
संविदाकर्मी संघर्ष समिति अध्यक्ष अभिषेक सिंह ने बताया कि हम बार-बार अस्पताल प्रबंधन से अनुरोध करते रहे कि सैलेरी नहीं मिल रही, लेकिन वे इसे ठेकेदार और हमारे बीच का मामला कहकर पल्ला झाड़ते रहे। अधीक्षक व प्रिंसिपल को कई ज्ञापन देने के बावजूद कोई एक्शन नहीं लिया तो हमें मजबूरन यह कदम उठाना पड़ा।

समिति के महामंत्री कपिल शास्त्री ने बताया कि यदि सोमवार शाम तक बकाया भुगतान नहीं होता है तो सभी कर्मचारी रोजाना ओपीडी में 10 से 12 बजे तक कार्य बहिष्कार करेंगे। प्रदर्शन में समिति के सचिव जितेंद्र लोधा, विजय तमोली, अजय गुर्जर, अर्जुन, रिंकेश, तरूण, राजा, महावीर, बाॅबी, अंकित, केशव, रामफूल, इमरान, जितेंद्र हाड़ा, राकेश आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें