पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भ्रष्टाचार के अड्‌डे बने थाने:580 दिनों में प्रदेश के 152 पुलिस वालों ने ली रिश्वत, कांस्टेबल से लेकर डीआईजी तक आरोपी

कोटा3 घंटे पहलेलेखक: समकित जैन
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दौसा एसपी के लिए 38 लाख घूस लेते दलाल की गिरफ्तारी के बाद सुर्खियों में पुलिस का भ्रष्टाचार

राजस्थान में पुलिस थाने भ्रष्टाचार के अड्‌डे ज्यादा बनते जा रहे हैं। एसीबी में दर्ज आंकड़ों के अनुसार जनवरी 2019 से अगस्त 2020 तक 580 दिन में राजस्थान में 128 मुकदमे दर्ज कर रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में 152 पुलिसकर्मियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। यानी हर चौथे दिन थानों में घूस ली जा रही है।

एसीबी ने पिछले हफ्ते दौसा एसपी मनीष अग्रवाल के लिए 38 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत मांगने के आरोप में दलाल नीरज को गिरफ्तार किया। एसपी पर भी गिरफ्तारी की तलवार लटक रही है। इसके पहले सवाई माधोपुर एसीबी के एडिशनल एसपी भेरूलाल को डीटीओ महेश चंद से 80 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों पकड़ा था।

भास्कर ने पुलिसकर्मियों का रिकॉर्ड खंगाला तो तस्वीर चौंकाने वाली सामने आई। पुलिस अधिकारी भले ही ऑनलाइन एफआईआर और भ्रष्टाचार मुक्ति की बातें करते हो, लेकिन थानों में छोटे से लेकर बड़े काम के लिए रिश्वत का खुला खेल चल रहा है। घूस के बिना न शिकायत ली जाती है और न एफआईआर होती है।

टॉप-5 जिलों से समझिए, पुलिसकर्मी कैसे-कैसे मामलों में रिश्वत ले रहे हैं

1. जयपुर: प्रदेश में सर्वाधिक 20 पुलिसकर्मियों पर केस

  • एसीपी आस मोहम्मद ने एक केस में आरोपी को गिरफ्तार न करने व दूसरे में बरी कराने के लिए 2.50 लाख रुपए मांगे।
  • सीबीआई इंस्पेक्टर प्रकाश चंद ने एक गृह निर्माण समिति के जमीनी मामले काे निपटाने के लिए 1.50 करोड़ रुपए मांगे।
  • एएसआई रघुवीर सिंह बैरवा ने मारपीट के मामले में मदद करने के एवज में 25 हजार रुपए मांगे।
  • एडिशनल डीसीपी राजेंद्र त्यागी ने दुष्कर्म के मामले में एफआर लगाने के बदले घूस मांगी, जांच जारी।

2. भरतपुर: कुल 13 पुलिसकर्मियों पर केस, डीआईजी पर भी आराेप

  • दलाल प्रमोद ने सीआई की एसीआर सही करने पर डीआईजी लक्ष्मण गाैड़ के नाम पर 10 लाख रुपए मांगे।
  • एएसआई जगमोहन सिंह ने छेडछाड़ के मामले में कार्रवाई के लिए 10 हजार रुपए मांगे।
  • सीआईडी कांस्टेबल संजय सिंह ने बीएड कॉलेज संचालक को मुकदमे में फंसाने की धमकी देकर 1 करोड़ मांगे।

3. जोधपुर: कांस्टेबल से लेकर सीआई समेत 11 पर मुकदमे दर्ज

थानाधिकारी सुनील ताडा ने जमीन के केस में एफआर के लिए 50 हजार रुपए लिए।

हेड कांस्टेबल भगीरथ विश्नोई ने मारपीट केस से नाम हटाने के लिए 30 हजार की घूस ली।

एसआई गजेन्द्र सिंह व सीआई संजय ने बजरी का डंपर छोड़ने की एवज में व मासिक बंधी के 20 हजार रुपए लिए।

4. कोटा : 10 पुलिसकर्मी घूस लेते रंगे हाथ पकड़े गए

  • सब इंस्पेक्टर सुगना वर्मा व दलाल ने जमीन विवाद के मामले को निपटाने की एवज में 1 लाख रुपए लिए।
  • एएसआई रामलाल ने मारपीट मामले में थाने लाए आरोपियों को छोड़ने के लिए 20 हजार रुपए लिए।
  • एएसआई गोविंद सिंह ने गंभीर मारपीट मामले में आरोपी नहीं बनाने की एवज में 20 हजार की घूस ली।
  • एएसआई सत्यनारायण मालव ने ठगी के दो अलग-अलग मामलों में कार्रवाई नहीं करने के लिए 1.30 लाख रुपए लिए ।

5. उदयपुर: कांस्टेबल से लेकर सीआई तक के खिलाफ आरोप

  • थानाप्रभारी भंवरलाल ने एफआईआर से आपराधिक धारा हटाने के लिए 4.50 लाख रुपए लिए।
  • थानाधिकारी रमेशचंद्र ने रेत के डंपर छोड़ने के एवज में 45 हजार रुपए की घूस ली।
  • कांस्टेबल मनोज विश्नोई ने वारंट की तामील कराने को 5 हजार की रिश्वत ली।
  • हेड कांस्टेबल शायर अली ने केस से नाम हटाने के 4 हजार रुपए लिए।

5 साल में सभी विभागों में भ्रष्टाचार के 1 660 केस

वर्ष ट्रैप अधिक पद का टोटल
संपत्ति दुरुपयोग केस
2016 265 15 50 330
2017 258 10 76 344
2018 234 12 90 336
2019 261 22 71 354
2020 262 12 22 296
33 जिलों में सिर्फ हनुमानगढ़ व करौली में कोई केस नहीं

प्रदेश में करौली और हनुमानगढ़ दो ऐसे जिले सामने आए हैं, जिसमें एक भी पुलिसकर्मी को एसीबी ने इस अवधि में गिरफ्तार नहीं किया व कोई केस दर्ज हुआ। वहीं, जैसलमेर, सिरोही, डूंगरपुर, प्रतापगढ़, पाली, राजसमंद, दौसा इन 7 जिलों में एसीबी ने एक-एक पुलिसकर्मी को गिरफ्तार किया है।

जालौर, झालावाड़, धोलपुर, चुरू में दो-दो केस और सीकर, टोंक व अजमेर में तीन-तीन केस दर्ज किए गए हैं। वहीं, गंगानगर, बाड़मेर, सवाईमाधोपुर, नागौर में चार-चार केस दर्ज किए गए हैं। प्रदेश में बांसवाड़ा, चित्तोड़गढ़, झूंझूनू, बूंदी में 5, बिकानेर, भीलवाड़ा में 6 और अलवर व बारां में 8 केस दर्ज हुए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser